Looks like tremendous Toronto, despite a poor preseason preparation, have decisively defeated lowly Leigh on Leigh's home ground. The Canadian club was only recently reeling from the sacking of three top quality forwards, This performance today suggests that Toronto are favourites for promotion to Super League on their merits in a P & R match if such a game is to take place. Otherwise no one can moan if the club is promoted on the basis of election under a new franchising system, should one be established. Toronto are definitely deserving of a Super League place.
On the basis of the first round matches of the Championship, Toronto, Toulouse and London are deserving of favouritism in terms of promotion.
Leigh have not learnt their lessons from their stint in SL it seems. Poor discipline costing them again today. No idea what the final penalty count was but it can't have been pretty.
I would rather talk about Widnes destroying the outfit you predicted for silverware? How long till McNamara is walking the plank ?
Towns88 wrote:
I would rather talk about Widnes destroying the outfit you predicted for silverware? How long till McNamara is walking the plank ?
McNamara is a plank...
It took me a moment to realise which team was which.
Silly Chorley Jean...so after 1 game. Toronto are heading for Super League, and Catalans for the Championship......If Leigh would have won you would have typed nothing, what a pathetic pseudonym you continue to be.
Budgiezilla wrote:
Silly Chorley Jean...so after 1 game. Toronto are heading for Super League, and Catalans for the Championship......If Leigh would have won you would have typed nothing, what a pathetic pseudonym you continue to be.
Dear Budgie,
If Leigh had won today then people would have said little, because Leigh were playing at home against a poorly prepared Toronto side. But Leigh not only lost but lost heavily at home to this poorly prepared Toronto team. Since Leigh and Toronto were considered before the game to be the two most fancied teams in the Championship, and because Leigh had acquired several quality players, then Toronto's strong performance entitles them to be considered the favourite for promotion at this admittedly very early stage, even if promotion and relegation is operating. Leigh will have to improve greatly to even get a chance of being considered for Super League, especially when clubs like London and Toulouse are showing signs of good form (an under strength Toulouse admittedly in patches today).
Sincerely,
Jean from Carcassonne.
Hi Cokey and Boyroy29
Regards
King James
Don't think any of the SL teams have anything to worry about in the middle 8s. If we're having them that is. Looked like 2 bang average Championship teams. Quite fancy Batley after watching that!
1 game in.....and we're surrounded by experts.
