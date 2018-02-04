WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto are the real deal

Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:02 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:02 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4813
Location: Carcassonne, France
Looks like tremendous Toronto, despite a poor preseason preparation, have decisively defeated lowly Leigh on Leigh's home ground. The Canadian club was only recently reeling from the sacking of three top quality forwards, This performance today suggests that Toronto are favourites for promotion to Super League on their merits in a P & R match if such a game is to take place. Otherwise no one can moan if the club is promoted on the basis of election under a new franchising system, should one be established. Toronto are definitely deserving of a Super League place.

On the basis of the first round matches of the Championship, Toronto, Toulouse and London are deserving of favouritism in terms of promotion.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:05 pm
Posted by Nothus on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:05 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4592
Location: Bradford
Leigh have not learnt their lessons from their stint in SL it seems. Poor discipline costing them again today. No idea what the final penalty count was but it can't have been pretty.
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:08 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:08 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3596
I would rather talk about Widnes destroying the outfit you predicted for silverware? How long till McNamara is walking the plank ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:18 pm
Posted by yorksguy1865 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:18 pm
yorksguy1865
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1235
Location: Inside my own head
Towns88 wrote:
I would rather talk about Widnes destroying the outfit you predicted for silverware? How long till McNamara is walking the plank ?


McNamara is a plank...
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:22 pm
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:22 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3291
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
It took me a moment to realise which team was which.
It's a wife mine now!
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:55 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:55 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6280
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Silly Chorley Jean...so after 1 game. Toronto are heading for Super League, and Catalans for the Championship......If Leigh would have won you would have typed nothing, what a pathetic pseudonym you continue to be.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:40 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:40 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4813
Location: Carcassonne, France
Budgiezilla wrote:
Silly Chorley Jean...so after 1 game. Toronto are heading for Super League, and Catalans for the Championship......If Leigh would have won you would have typed nothing, what a pathetic pseudonym you continue to be.



Dear Budgie,

If Leigh had won today then people would have said little, because Leigh were playing at home against a poorly prepared Toronto side. But Leigh not only lost but lost heavily at home to this poorly prepared Toronto team. Since Leigh and Toronto were considered before the game to be the two most fancied teams in the Championship, and because Leigh had acquired several quality players, then Toronto's strong performance entitles them to be considered the favourite for promotion at this admittedly very early stage, even if promotion and relegation is operating. Leigh will have to improve greatly to even get a chance of being considered for Super League, especially when clubs like London and Toulouse are showing signs of good form (an under strength Toulouse admittedly in patches today).

Sincerely,

Jean from Carcassonne.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:53 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1200
Hi Cokey and Boyroy29

Regards

King James
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by ryano on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:17 pm
ryano
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2864
Don't think any of the SL teams have anything to worry about in the middle 8s. If we're having them that is. Looked like 2 bang average Championship teams. Quite fancy Batley after watching that!
Re: Toronto are the real deal
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:46 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:46 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6280
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
1 game in.....and we're surrounded by experts.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

