Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by leedsnsouths on Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:44 pm
IGNORE

Are both now not on Premier sports?

Heard some games might be on sky but is there any way to find out which/ how many?
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:16 pm
Posted by Someday on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:16 pm
IGNORE

Lots on a Saturday on sky
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:53 pm
IGNORE

2 NRL games a week on sky, I would imagine State of Origin is too.
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:03 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:03 pm
IGNORE

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
2 NRL games a week on sky, I would imagine State of Origin is too.


Only 2 NRL games a week on Sky? That is a very poor deal for rugby league fans. Premier Sports used to show 8 games a week.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:20 pm
Posted by Marcus's Bicycle on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:20 pm
IGNORE

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Only 2 NRL games a week on Sky? That is a very poor deal for rugby league fans. Premier Sports used to show 8 games a week.


A wider audience.

