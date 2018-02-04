WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thanks and Goodbye

Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:26 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:26 pm
Just want to say a big thank you to everyone on these boards who i have met over the years, some who i've become good friends with, some from opposition clubs too who have always stopped for a chat and a drink etc, unfortunately a lot have been driven away over the years due to the demise of these forums.
I've had some good 'banter' too and some crossed words as well but that's all by the by.

Thanks to those who took part in the prediction league when i ran it too.

I'm leaving these boards now after many years as it has basically become a forum to criticise the club and gang up on folk who don't agree with the norm, there is no rooms for positivity anymore or you get abused by PM etc...i get no enjoyment out of this forum anymore like i used to.

Anyway just wanted to say thanks to all the great people i've come across over the years and still hope to see plenty of folk, old and new at matches.

Take care guys and play nicely(will never happen but...)

Daz

