|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pmPosts:
2857Location:
Vancouver, Canada
|
Come on lads. I donâ€™t know what the penalty count is at the half but Iâ€™m sure itâ€™s probably close to the number of points weâ€™ve scored. We had showed in the first 20 that if we just keep the ball in hand and force the repeat set here and there we score with ease.
I expect mistakes early in the season as we gel with so many new players, but we have to cut out the penalties.
Come on lads !
|
|
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
|
Posted by
caslad75
on Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:17 pm
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
17th / 76,557
Quiz Score:
504
Joined:
Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 amPosts:
559Location:
derbyshire
|
How many high shots is this ref gonna let go?
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pmPosts:
2857Location:
Vancouver, Canada
|
caslad75 wrote:
How many high shots is this ref gonna let go?
Agreed. Lots of high shots and slowing down at the play the ball, but this scoreline has nothing to do with the ref Iâ€™m afraid.
|
|
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
|
Posted by
caslad75
on Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:31 pm
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
17th / 76,557
Quiz Score:
504
Joined:
Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 amPosts:
559Location:
derbyshire
|
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Agreed. Lots of high shots and slowing down at the play the ball, but this scoreline has nothing to do with the ref Iâ€™m afraid.
The score line hasnâ€™t anything to do with the ref, I agree, but from a neutrals point of view there are too many high shots. I know I havenâ€™t much room to talk after our embarrassment the other night, but iâ€™m Struggling to understand Leighs insistence on keep going short side late in the count. Just turning the ball over without creating any pressure.
|
|
|
Posted by
caslad75
on Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:40 pm
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
17th / 76,557
Quiz Score:
504
Joined:
Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 amPosts:
559Location:
derbyshire
|
And yet another waste down the short side! Iâ€™m frustrated watching it as a neutral so what Leigh fans must think I dont know
|
|
|
|
Joined: Sat Apr 17, 2010 3:39 pm
Posts: 86
|
I'm only following Mark Taylor's twitter and that's disappointing enough. Hopefully we cam gel a bit better and pull it together as the season progresses. It's pretty much a new squad so, I suppose some time is required.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pmPosts:
2857Location:
Vancouver, Canada
|
shropshire-leyther wrote:
I'm only following Mark Taylor's twitter and that's disappointing enough. Hopefully we cam gel a bit better and pull it together as the season progresses. It's pretty much a new squad so, I suppose some time is required.
The short side works when numbers are right. Unfortunately we seem to be doing it as a matter of course and then not even dinking a kick to force the repeat set. To easy to defend when used too often.
|
|
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
|
|
Joined: Sat Apr 17, 2010 3:39 pm
Posts: 86
|
Thanks for the explanation VL. I would hope we had the capacity to deviate from approaches when they are clearly not effective.
|
|
|
Posted by
caslad75
on Sun Feb 04, 2018 4:55 pm
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
17th / 76,557
Quiz Score:
504
Joined:
Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 amPosts:
559Location:
derbyshire
|
The numbers havenâ€™t been right once to go there. Itâ€™s just seemed like theyâ€™ve thought â€˜itâ€™s the last within the 10, we go short side on this tackleâ€™ instead of playing whats in front of them. Too scripted
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pmPosts:
2857Location:
Vancouver, Canada
|
caslad75 wrote:
The numbers havenâ€™t been right once to go there. Itâ€™s just seemed like theyâ€™ve thought â€˜itâ€™s the last within the 10, we go short side on this tackleâ€™ instead of playing whats in front of them. Too scripted
Sums it up well.
|
|
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Blue tack, caslad75, ColD, EVO105, Fr13daY, GansonTheClown, Genehunt, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], JENKY, Jukesays, Leyther14, scrum and 288 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,683,814
|1,836
|76,557
|4,559
|SET