WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Up next Salford

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Up next Salford

Post a reply
Up next Salford
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:40 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:40 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 9th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8902
Friday evening kick off @ 7.35

On paper, this may look like an easier fixture than most but, although well beaten by Saints, Salford were right in the game until the sending off around 70 minutes in.

Difficult to know whether Chester will or should make any changes after the KR win.

Barring injuries, I go with the same 17, who all put in a great shift on Friday.

Cant wait and lets hope that we get The Rocket Stadium rocking !

Come on Trin !
Re: Up next Salford
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:44 am
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:44 am
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 20th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 917
wrencat1873 wrote:
Friday evening kick off @ 7.35

On paper, this may look like an easier fixture than most but, although well beaten by Saints, Salford were right in the game until the sending off around 70 minutes in.

Difficult to know whether Chester will or should make any changes after the KR win.

Barring injuries, I go with the same 17, who all put in a great shift on Friday.

Cant wait and lets hope that we get The Rocket Stadium rocking !

Come on Trin !

Cough cough Wigan :WHISPER:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, gastric band, Khlav Kalash, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, thebeagle, trin77, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,683,5141,52976,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TODAY 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM