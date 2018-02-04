Friday evening kick off @ 7.35
On paper, this may look like an easier fixture than most but, although well beaten by Saints, Salford were right in the game until the sending off around 70 minutes in.
Difficult to know whether Chester will or should make any changes after the KR win.
Barring injuries, I go with the same 17, who all put in a great shift on Friday.
Cant wait and lets hope that we get The Rocket Stadium rocking !
Come on Trin !
