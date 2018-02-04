WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stating the obvious !!

Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:26 am
Posted by fartown since 1961 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:26 am
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1057
Well at least Rick understood what he saw â€˜train wreckâ€™ summed it up perfectly for me.

The interesting one was that he wasnâ€™t expecting much from Jake Mamo which seems strange after all the statements about him been the X factor in our team and us wanting a good start this year in all the press pre season. Didnâ€™t stop him after the last injury I seem to remember.

We arenâ€™t going to see his best for a month?? Beggars belief, if the same applies to Symonds if he ever plays and Cudjoe we wonâ€™t be up to speed/our best until game 8/10 which is a tad worrying to say the least.

I always sorta got the slow and gradual improvement bit, but after a season and a half you would expect sound basic defensive structures even with four major players missing.

Ironically Lawrence was having his best day for a while before he got injured and if heâ€™s out for a while we need a 2nd row who can defend and organise the right out wide because Hull worked out it as weak and exploited it to take the game away from us at a rate.

We need the 25 minutes that we played well in the first half to be the norm as another capitulation this week would not be good at all.

The juryâ€™s out for me I really hope that we turn up on Thursday it would be nice to see the improvement Rick has promised not his oft touted â€˜train wreckâ€™

