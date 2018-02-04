WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull game in London?

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Hull game in London?

Post a reply
Hull game in London?
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 3:21 am
Posted by moto748 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 3:21 am
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2656
Next weekend, for personal reasons, I will be in London. Does anyone know of anywhere there where the game will be screened?

Thanks.
Re: Hull game in London?
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:41 am
Posted by muttywhitedog on Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:41 am
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 836
Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 233
Its on Sky Sports. If you haven't got it, get a 24 hour Now TV sports pass.
Re: Hull game in London?
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:57 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:57 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 12th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21493
Location: WIGAN
It’ll be tough to find somewhere I’d have thought at 9am on a Saturday morning. I remember watching a Championshio game in the Sports Cafe years ago but that’s gone out of business.

I typed ‘sports bar’ in to Google and it comes up with the Carlsberg Sports Bar which is in the Empire Casino at Leicester Square. It’s open 24hrs but I’m not well up on whether you need any form of membership to get in to these places or if you can just walk in.

Other then that maybe a Walkabout bar? Maybe they open for breakfast.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bazdev, Bigredwarrior, Dai Jones, Edinburgh Warrior, Geoff, Itchy Arsenal, MollySylphrena, muttywhitedog, tedglen, tyr and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,683,5141,52976,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TODAY 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM