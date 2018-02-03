They've arrived
Team are staying in Kiama which looks pretty nice, and the ANZ Olympic stadium has tweeted a welcome to the club already. All a bit surreal Great time to be doing some training in warm weather - forecast is very cold for most of the week in Hull, will be good for the 8+ players who've had limited pre seasons to step things up with the first two points already on the board.
