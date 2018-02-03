WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC in Australia

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull FC in Australia

Post a reply
Hull FC in Australia
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 11:46 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sat Feb 03, 2018 11:46 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 21st / 76,557
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25328
Location: West Yorkshire
They've arrived :D

Team are staying in Kiama which looks pretty nice, and the ANZ Olympic stadium has tweeted a welcome to the club already. All a bit surreal :D Great time to be doing some training in warm weather - forecast is very cold for most of the week in Hull, will be good for the 8+ players who've had limited pre seasons to step things up with the first two points already on the board.
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 12:50 am
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Sun Feb 04, 2018 12:50 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2119
Location: United Kingdom
Weather is set fair 26-29c for next week
Amazing training weather and this 2 weeks can’t be understated in terms of the whole season
The ad for the double header is great here in Aus
It has a phone box with Hull FC written across the top
I have lost interest
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 2:31 am
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Sun Feb 04, 2018 2:31 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2119
Location: United Kingdom
Match weather is 29c for the Gong and small shower
May be 25c at kick off
I have lost interest
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:49 am
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:49 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 21st / 76,557
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25328
Location: West Yorkshire
Catching up with an old friend on Day 1 :D

Image
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:58 am
Posted by WIZEB on Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:58 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9853
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
Catching up with an old friend on Day 1 :D

Image


Great picture,,,,, and for a bonus point?
Which esteemed poster on this board has been critical and moaned about all three of them in his spare time? :lol:
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:00 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:00 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 24th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26599
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Weather is set fair 26-29c for next week
Amazing training weather and this 2 weeks can’t be understated in terms of the whole season
The ad for the double header is great here in Aus
It has a phone box with Hull FC written across the top


Someone should tell them we have white phone boxes in Hull :lol:
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:09 am
Posted by Tinkerman23 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:09 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1805
Mrs Barista wrote:
They've arrived :D

Team are staying in Kiama which looks pretty nice, and the ANZ Olympic stadium has tweeted a welcome to the club already. All a bit surreal :D Great time to be doing some training in warm weather - forecast is very cold for most of the week in Hull, will be good for the 8+ players who've had limited pre seasons to step things up with the first two points already on the board.

Are you there mrs b?
Re: Hull FC in Australia
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:42 am
Posted by Sebasteeno on Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:42 am
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4990
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Are you there mrs b?

Course she is, she works for the club - She's probably Chris Turner or somebody like that

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cotillion, ReggieRabbit, Tinkerman23 and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,683,5141,52976,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TODAY 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM