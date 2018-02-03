WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A novel event in the new library

Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:27 pm
Posted by glee on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:27 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1945
Location: Sandbeds Keighley
I am the author of five novels, One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons. All are set against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background, strongly feature rugby league and are inspired by the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
On Thursday February 15th I have been invited to give a talk about them and at the same time explain how you can write a novel based on your own life and times.
In my case this included being born in 1939, growing up in St Helens, working for seven years as a draughtsman for Crosrol at Brunswick Mill and then in Pellon Lane, being a regular visitor to Thrum Hall and living in Northowram and then Bailiff Bridge.
The event starts at 6.30 and everyone is welcome to attend and particularly any budding writers.
