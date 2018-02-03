WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pitch.

Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:55 pm
Posted by charlienimb on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:55 pm
A fantastic performance by the Saints.....but Jesus that pitch...more like a ploughed field.
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:25 pm
Posted by Saddened! on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:25 pm
Yeah, whilst I'm no grass specialist, I suspect they're going to have to do something pretty drastic about that. It looks great from where I was in the North Stand at the start, like a bowling green. But once they began to warm up on it, you could see that any planting of the foot resulted in it cutting up dramatically. It just looks as though the under surface is too sandy (Probably to stop it being waterlogged) and the grass just hasn't been growing long enough to bed into it. It was like putting paper towels over a sand pit and running round it in studs.

