Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:19 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:19 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Terrific Toulouse have got their season off to a great start with a 46-14 demolition of swindling Swinton. Despite being without two of their stars -- playmaker five eighth Jonathon Ford and fiery prop Sam Rapira who were both injured -- the French team scored nine tries to two. The team was also without the services of newly signed prop, former South Sydney and USA international Eddy Pettybourne. New signing, half William Barthau, scored three tries in today's outing.

Toulouse had also shed their star winger Kuni Minga, for chronic disciplinary infractions, before the season began. But it seems that they have found a good wing replacement in Frenchman Paul Marcon.

It appears that Toulouse will be red hot contenders for a top four place in the Championship this season
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:26 pm
Posted by King Street Cat on Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:26 pm
King Street Cat
File under 'News items that don't merit their own thread'.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:35 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:35 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
King Street Cat wrote:
File under 'News items that don't merit their own thread'.


Only a wicked Wakefield fan would say that, given the threat that Toulouse's possible entry into Super League poses to Wakefield.

Toulouse had slumped in late season form in 2017 with injuries to both halves. But it seems that the cover given by the signing of William Barthau has strengthened the depth of the rising French club.

The form and future of Toulouse is almost as important for the northern hemisphere rugby league competition as that of Toronto.
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:53 pm
RoyBoy29
Hardly a milestone win against a team ( no malice intended) who isn't really a top 6 contender.

If your making a statement after 1 game against a lesser opposition then i guess more fool you.

And why the "swindling Swinton" tag, get a grip man
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:54 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:54 pm
Great win. Can’t wait to see them in super league

Regards

King James
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:57 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:57 pm
Cokey
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Hardly a milestone win against a team ( no malice intended) who isn't really a top 6 contender.

If your making a statement after 1 game against a lesser opposition then i guess more fool you.

And why the "swindling Swinton" tag, get a grip man


Spot on, Jeanie is getting carried away as usual.
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:01 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:01 pm
Cokey
Lebron James wrote:
Great win. Can’t wait to see them in super league

Regards

King James


Unfortunately for you, you will WILL have to wait. With Leigh,Toronto and Fev,who are far much better, will put them in their place.

Regards

Hokey Cokey
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:04 pm
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 15th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1195
Cokey wrote:
Unfortunately for you, you will WILL have to wait. With Leigh,Toronto and Fev,who are far much better, will put them in their place.

Regards

Hokey Cokey


Leigh lol. Good one

Regards

King James
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:11 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:11 pm
Cokey
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh lol. Good one

Regards

King James


If that's your best reply then you have just been defeated. :thumb:

Regards

Hokey Cokey
Re: Toulouse returns to top form
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:14 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:14 pm
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 15th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1195
Cokey wrote:
If that's your best reply then you have just been defeated. :thumb:

Regards

Hokey Cokey


Ok mate

Regards

King James
