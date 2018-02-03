|
|
Terrific Toulouse have got their season off to a great start with a 46-14 demolition of swindling Swinton. Despite being without two of their stars -- playmaker five eighth Jonathon Ford and fiery prop Sam Rapira who were both injured -- the French team scored nine tries to two. The team was also without the services of newly signed prop, former South Sydney and USA international Eddy Pettybourne. New signing, half William Barthau, scored three tries in today's outing.
Toulouse had also shed their star winger Kuni Minga, for chronic disciplinary infractions, before the season began. But it seems that they have found a good wing replacement in Frenchman Paul Marcon.
It appears that Toulouse will be red hot contenders for a top four place in the Championship this season
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
King Street Cat wrote:
File under 'News items that don't merit their own thread'.
Only a wicked Wakefield fan would say that, given the threat that Toulouse's possible entry into Super League poses to Wakefield.
Toulouse had slumped in late season form in 2017 with injuries to both halves. But it seems that the cover given by the signing of William Barthau has strengthened the depth of the rising French club.
The form and future of Toulouse is almost as important for the northern hemisphere rugby league competition as that of Toronto.
|
|
|
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:53 pm
|
|
Hardly a milestone win against a team ( no malice intended) who isn't really a top 6 contender.
If your making a statement after 1 game against a lesser opposition then i guess more fool you.
And why the "swindling Swinton" tag, get a grip man
|
|
|
|
|
Great win. Can’t wait to see them in super league
|
|
|
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:57 pm
|
Cokey
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Hardly a milestone win against a team ( no malice intended) who isn't really a top 6 contender.
If your making a statement after 1 game against a lesser opposition then i guess more fool you.
And why the "swindling Swinton" tag, get a grip man
Spot on, Jeanie is getting carried away as usual.
|
|
|
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:01 pm
|
Cokey
|
Lebron James wrote:
Great win. Can’t wait to see them in super league
Unfortunately for you, you will WILL
have to wait. With Leigh,Toronto and Fev,who are far much better, will put them in their place.
|
|
|
|
|
Cokey wrote:
Unfortunately for you, you will WILL have to wait. With Leigh,Toronto and Fev,who are far much better, will put them in their place.
Leigh lol. Good one
|
|
|
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:11 pm
|
Cokey
|
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh lol. Good one
If that's your best reply then you have just been defeated.
|
|
|
|
|
Cokey wrote:
If that's your best reply then you have just been defeated.
Ok mate
|
|
