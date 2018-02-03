WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Perfect

Perfect
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:03 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:03 pm
Perfect result last night, Hull KR away for their first game back in SL, big expectant home crowd, not a easy task to win that game. All we needed was a a win and the two points, we did that and we did it without been perfect, the coaching staff have several areas to work on but I just thought that each of our players played well and a couple were fabulous. Team wise I thought the first 20 minutes were good, the finishing was good, the goal line defence was good, I think there was period in the second half when for 25 minutes that we just had to defend set after set and we did it well.
Obviously with the penalty count so high against us we have to get our discipline in order. The late hit on Mcquire was a real poor play and could have cost us more than it did. Not sure what all the other pens were for but its something the coaches can work on. I was just so impressed with our determination and the individual skill levels of our players. I would suggest that Hull KR will win games at home especially if McQuire stays fit.
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:39 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:39 pm
Yeah. That pointless late hit on McGuire when he'd just punted aimlessly down field was real dumb play and gave KR the position for their only score. Who was the guy?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

