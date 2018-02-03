Congratulations to the stadium management at Hull KR last night, stewards and staff at the ground were helpful, polite and professional , excellent experience.
My only criticism would be that I do not understand how in this day and age that the idiot fan of ours who ran onto the pitch was not taken out of the ground and handed over to the police. Now I understand that a decision must have been made at the time that as his mates had been allowed down from their seats to near where the miscreant was making his way back off the field , that if the stewards had not let him go then the situation may have escalated. So I understand that the stewards were in a lose lose situation. My opinion is that there has to be a serious deterrent to stop this disgraceful behaviour. Players and officials need to be protected. I hope the fan can be identified by the club and banned from attending matches for say three years.
