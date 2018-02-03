WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Congratulations

Congratulations
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:38 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:38 pm
Congratulations to the stadium management at Hull KR last night, stewards and staff at the ground were helpful, polite and professional , excellent experience.
My only criticism would be that I do not understand how in this day and age that the idiot fan of ours who ran onto the pitch was not taken out of the ground and handed over to the police. Now I understand that a decision must have been made at the time that as his mates had been allowed down from their seats to near where the miscreant was making his way back off the field , that if the stewards had not let him go then the situation may have escalated. So I understand that the stewards were in a lose lose situation. My opinion is that there has to be a serious deterrent to stop this disgraceful behaviour. Players and officials need to be protected. I hope the fan can be identified by the club and banned from attending matches for say three years.
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:40 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:40 pm
I thought that idiot could well have put a downer on the whole night.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:52 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sat Feb 03, 2018 6:52 pm
Yes. The stewards deserve credit.
The fan deserves kicking out. We don't need that at Wakefield.
The RFL do not need excuses to pick on us with fines etc.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:21 pm
Posted by New York Bar X111 on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:21 pm
Unfortunately disagree first time i have ever logged a complaint not disabled friendly. Definitely not Superleague.

