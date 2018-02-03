WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In Japan

In Japan
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:17 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:17 pm
In Japan they have an excellent custom where typically the owners, management, controllers of an enterprise that has been badly managed, gone into administration, failed its workforce, failed the community etc is made to stand before those they have failed and bow their heads in shame and show remorse for their failings.
So got to thinking yesterday evening as I was sat in the truly excellent new stand at Hull KR that every single councillor from the ruling party at Wakefield council should have been made to stand in front of the Hull Kr new stand last night and lay themselves prostrate before the Trinity fans in forgiveness for their abject failings . They should bow their heads in shame at their shambolic and corrupt mismanagement of the Newmarket development, they should self flagellate before us as an apology for their selfish worship of Box purely as a response to their fear of having to leave the expenses gravy train if they show any disagreement with Box.
Take a bow Hull Council for what you have done for your Rugby clubs, Hang your pathetic heads in shame Wakefield Council
Re: In Japan
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:10 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:10 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Well said
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: In Japan
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:45 pm
Difference is Hull City Council isnt corrupt or inept.

Up the Trin
Re: In Japan
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:31 pm
There's another practice from the Japanese that Wakefield Council could learn.
Re: In Japan
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:37 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:37 pm
There's also Seppuku, that's an ancient Japanese tradition for those who have brought dishonour...
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

