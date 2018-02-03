|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
24th / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pmPosts:
186Location:
East Hull
|
I feel this needs its own topic, ive posted this on the other forum
Right i am going to post something that will upset a few, not bothered. This guy is 100% not the answer. He has very little ability and has zero effect on any game, York in pre season or last night. He has to be the worst half in Super League. I will put this to you, IF Rovers were to release him from his contract name 1 S.L team or a good championship team who would take him?
Anthony Thackray
Martyn Ridyard
All of Leighs H/B`S
Stan Robin
John Ford
Cory Aston
All of Toronto`s H/B`s
Scott Murrell
I would have any of the above in front of him. Even Dominic Bloody Brambani has more organizational skills than Marsh. Sorry but me and my family spend thousands of pounds a season to support this club, and people in the East Stand concur that things need altering.
|
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 1:52 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pmPosts:
5992Location:
east east hull
|
I'd put Atkin in front of him Sheens obviously sees something in him what that is I don't know but your right he's not the answer I remember his debut and he was great that day but not since
|
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by
craig hkr
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 1063
|
Hard to argue with that. Think there was a good performance v Widnes in 1st middle 8s? Looked ok at fullback but yes at SL level he looks out of depth at half.Saying that he has behind a mostly beaten pack so hasn't had the luxury of time and space . Atkin looks the superior of the two from the stands
|
|
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:05 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pmPosts:
5992Location:
east east hull
|
craig hkr wrote:
Hard to argue with that. Think there was a good performance v Widnes in 1st middle 8s? Looked ok at fullback but yes at SL level he looks out of depth at half.Saying that he has behind a mostly beaten pack so hasn't had the luxury of time and space . Atkin looks the superior of the two from the stands
Yes it was at Widnes
|
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by
Someday
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 41
|
I have not seen much of marsh but what I have he is not what we need he should be ok in the lower divisions not with us so we should tell him to get on is bike now
|
|
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 27
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
I feel this needs its own topic, ive posted this on the other forum
Right i am going to post something that will upset a few, not bothered. This guy is 100% not the answer. He has very little ability and has zero effect on any game, York in pre season or last night. He has to be the worst half in Super League. I will put this to you, IF Rovers were to release him from his contract name 1 S.L team or a good championship team who would take him?
Anthony Thackray
Martyn Ridyard
All of Leighs H/B`S
Stan Robin
John Ford
Cory Aston
All of Toronto`s H/B`s
Scott Murrell
I would have any of the above in front of him. Even Dominic Bloody Brambani has more organizational skills than Marsh. Sorry but me and my family spend thousands of pounds a season to support this club, and people in the East Stand concur that things need altering.
Have to agree, i hate to slag players off, but there was no link, Maguire looked stranded... if The said players name wasnt on the back of his shirt, i wouldnt have known he was out there.
|
|
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:10 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pmPosts:
52
|
McGuire needs a half back partner that (1) can create(2) is elusive, or(3) is fast.. but needs to be at least two of these things..All players have their level, and unfortunately he currently doesn't have a partner for what is required, and the team is suffering because of this.
Like others have said, I don,t like to have a go at players, BUT, we can see were we are lacking, but for one or two,this level is too high for what we need and we need someone else, and quick...harsh but true.
PS. What happened to the Luke Page rumour, oh yeah, it was just another bloody rumour..disappointing. We could do with an aggressive runner like him.
|
|
|
Re: N
Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1750
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
I feel this needs its own topic, ive posted this on the other forum
Right i am going to post something that will upset a few, not bothered. This guy is 100% not the answer. He has very little ability and has zero effect on any game, York in pre season or last night. He has to be the worst half in Super League. I will put this to you, IF Rovers were to release him from his contract name 1 S.L team or a good championship team who would take him?
Anthony Thackray
Martyn Ridyard
All of Leighs H/B`S
Stan Robin
John Ford
Cory Aston
All of Toronto`s H/B`s
Scott Murrell
I would have any of the above in front of him. Even Dominic Bloody Brambani has more organizational skills than Marsh. Sorry but me and my family spend thousands of pounds a season to support this club, and people in the East Stand concur that things need altering.
I agree 100 percent. I've seen enough of him to make me realize that he is not and never will be a good half back in super league in my opinion. The longer he goes on been picked, the more fans are going to wonder just what the plan is .
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Chuck Bartowski, craig hkr, Mr. Zucchini Head, Old Timer No 4, Prince, rebelrobin, SirStan, themightynortherner and 112 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,683,415
|1,478
|76,557
|4,559
|SET