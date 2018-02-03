WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - N

Board index Super League Hull KR N

Post a reply
N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 1:12 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Sat Feb 03, 2018 1:12 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 24th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 186
Location: East Hull
I feel this needs its own topic, ive posted this on the other forum

Right i am going to post something that will upset a few, not bothered. This guy is 100% not the answer. He has very little ability and has zero effect on any game, York in pre season or last night. He has to be the worst half in Super League. I will put this to you, IF Rovers were to release him from his contract name 1 S.L team or a good championship team who would take him?

Anthony Thackray
Martyn Ridyard
All of Leighs H/B`S
Stan Robin
John Ford
Cory Aston
All of Toronto`s H/B`s
Scott Murrell

I would have any of the above in front of him. Even Dominic Bloody Brambani has more organizational skills than Marsh. Sorry but me and my family spend thousands of pounds a season to support this club, and people in the East Stand concur that things need altering.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 1:52 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Feb 03, 2018 1:52 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5992
Location: east east hull
I'd put Atkin in front of him Sheens obviously sees something in him what that is I don't know but your right he's not the answer I remember his debut and he was great that day but not since
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by craig hkr on Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:01 pm
craig hkr Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 1063
Hard to argue with that. Think there was a good performance v Widnes in 1st middle 8s? Looked ok at fullback but yes at SL level he looks out of depth at half.Saying that he has behind a mostly beaten pack so hasn't had the luxury of time and space . Atkin looks the superior of the two from the stands
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:05 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:05 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5992
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
Hard to argue with that. Think there was a good performance v Widnes in 1st middle 8s? Looked ok at fullback but yes at SL level he looks out of depth at half.Saying that he has behind a mostly beaten pack so hasn't had the luxury of time and space . Atkin looks the superior of the two from the stands

Yes it was at Widnes
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by Someday on Sat Feb 03, 2018 2:53 pm
Someday Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 41
I have not seen much of marsh but what I have he is not what we need he should be ok in the lower divisions not with us so we should tell him to get on is bike now
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:16 pm
Posted by robin4ever on Sat Feb 03, 2018 3:16 pm
robin4ever Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 27
robinrovers10 wrote:
I feel this needs its own topic, ive posted this on the other forum

Right i am going to post something that will upset a few, not bothered. This guy is 100% not the answer. He has very little ability and has zero effect on any game, York in pre season or last night. He has to be the worst half in Super League. I will put this to you, IF Rovers were to release him from his contract name 1 S.L team or a good championship team who would take him?

Anthony Thackray
Martyn Ridyard
All of Leighs H/B`S
Stan Robin
John Ford
Cory Aston
All of Toronto`s H/B`s
Scott Murrell

I would have any of the above in front of him. Even Dominic Bloody Brambani has more organizational skills than Marsh. Sorry but me and my family spend thousands of pounds a season to support this club, and people in the East Stand concur that things need altering.




Have to agree, i hate to slag players off, but there was no link, Maguire looked stranded... if The said players name wasnt on the back of his shirt, i wouldnt have known he was out there.
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:10 pm
Posted by Old Timer No 4 on Sat Feb 03, 2018 4:10 pm
Old Timer No 4 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pm
Posts: 52
McGuire needs a half back partner that (1) can create(2) is elusive, or(3) is fast.. but needs to be at least two of these things..All players have their level, and unfortunately he currently doesn't have a partner for what is required, and the team is suffering because of this.
Like others have said, I don,t like to have a go at players, BUT, we can see were we are lacking, but for one or two,this level is too high for what we need and we need someone else, and quick...harsh but true.
PS. What happened to the Luke Page rumour, oh yeah, it was just another bloody rumour..disappointing. We could do with an aggressive runner like him.
Re: N
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:43 pm
Posted by Seventies red on Sat Feb 03, 2018 5:43 pm
Seventies red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1750
robinrovers10 wrote:
I feel this needs its own topic, ive posted this on the other forum

Right i am going to post something that will upset a few, not bothered. This guy is 100% not the answer. He has very little ability and has zero effect on any game, York in pre season or last night. He has to be the worst half in Super League. I will put this to you, IF Rovers were to release him from his contract name 1 S.L team or a good championship team who would take him?

Anthony Thackray
Martyn Ridyard
All of Leighs H/B`S
Stan Robin
John Ford
Cory Aston
All of Toronto`s H/B`s
Scott Murrell

I would have any of the above in front of him. Even Dominic Bloody Brambani has more organizational skills than Marsh. Sorry but me and my family spend thousands of pounds a season to support this club, and people in the East Stand concur that things need altering.


I agree 100 percent. I've seen enough of him to make me realize that he is not and never will be a good half back in super league in my opinion. The longer he goes on been picked, the more fans are going to wonder just what the plan is .

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Chuck Bartowski, craig hkr, Mr. Zucchini Head, Old Timer No 4, Prince, rebelrobin, SirStan, themightynortherner and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,683,4151,47876,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
46-14
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TOMORROW 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM