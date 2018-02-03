WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T - Rich Whiting

O/T - Rich Whiting
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:07 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:07 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Does anyone know what's happened to Rich Whiting? Is he still playing? I know he signed for toronto last year but don't think he played much. Just wondering
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:10 am
Posted by Armavinit on Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:10 am
Armavinit User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
Does anyone know what's happened to Rich Whiting? Is he still playing? I know he signed for toronto last year but don't think he played much. Just wondering

Pretty sure he played in the freindly 2 weeks ago and scored a try, que Wilf!!!!!
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:31 am
Posted by Sebasteeno on Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:31 am
Sebasteeno User avatar
Played against Bradford a couple of weeks ago as i saw him in the highlights when Westerman scores

