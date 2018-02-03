WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pauli Pauli

Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:37 am
Posted by PopTart on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:37 am
PopTart
Good debut for him.
Rocked a few defenders with his running.
Set up TJs second too.

But the best thing was his response to the crowd.
In his Trinity tv interview after friendly he said he'd never heard a crowd sing before.
When he was ready to go on he was actually dancing to the Pauli Pauli song.
Good on you Northstanders. He clearly loves that.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:53 am
Posted by WTID1873 on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:53 am
Almost snatched a try near the end, just needed to be that little bit quicker and he’d of caught the bomb...
#EastmoorDragon #Imbackbaby
Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:36 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:36 am
As if you didn't have enough size already then that monster comes on
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:43 am
Posted by vastman on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:43 am
fun time frankie wrote:
As if you didn't have enough size already then that monster comes on


Have to say I don't know how we have assembled such a monster front row right under the noses of some much bigger better funded clubs. I suppose PP and big Dave were risks but not by much. Hirst was the real punt and he does ok, bit of a knock on merchant but he works hard and again he's pretty large - oh and Huby is injured. I'm certainly grateful, I didnt see this coming in 2015!
Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:52 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:52 am
vastman wrote:
Have to say I don't know how we have assembled such a monster front row right under the noses of some much bigger better funded clubs. I suppose PP and big Dave were risks but not by much. Hirst was the real punt and he does ok, bit of a knock on merchant but he works hard and again he's pretty large - oh and Huby is injured. I'm certainly grateful, I didnt see this coming in 2015!

It's not just your pack though the backs look pretty good I said earlier in the week I'd rather have our centres and halves plus Lunt but after last night tupou was excellent and Finn who I didn't rate ran the show
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:57 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:57 am
WTID1873 wrote:
Almost snatched a try near the end, just needed to be that little bit quicker and he’d of caught the bomb...


I think he got the pace right but the ball came don slightly to his left. What a try that would've been! He'd have crashed straight through the barriers.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:27 am
Posted by vastman on Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:27 am
fun time frankie wrote:
It's not just your pack though the backs look pretty good I said earlier in the week I'd rather have our centres and halves plus Lunt but after last night tupou was excellent and Finn who I didn't rate ran the show


TBF you probably did'nt see much of us last year but thats exactly how we played.

Our backs have been pretty devastating for a few seasons but our new improved pack can only enhance that. I'm not boasting, quite frankly I have to pinch myself at some of the signings we have pulled off, some of whom like BJB, Finn, Lyne and England had been written off. Whilst Fifita never seemed to get started in the NRL. Someone at the club has an eye for potential and the ability to polish rough diamonds. CC is one but there must be others.

If they can do this with PP, Randall and Hampshire this season I may need oxygen. BUT IT'S WAY TO EARLY TO GET GIDDY SO I'LL SHUT UP BEFORE I JINX US :lol:
