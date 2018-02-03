Good debut for him.
Rocked a few defenders with his running.
Set up TJs second too.
But the best thing was his response to the crowd.
In his Trinity tv interview after friendly he said he'd never heard a crowd sing before.
When he was ready to go on he was actually dancing to the Pauli Pauli song.
Good on you Northstanders. He clearly loves that.
