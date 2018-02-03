|
|
Last night was poor. However for reasons previously stated I remain confident of top 8 as a genuine target with the quality we have and top line coach.
What was more concerning was our chairman’s comments in the HDM this week. Big pre-season special and we get comments like
“Enjoyment went out of it for me a lot of years ago, there is no real enjoyment in it.
There is no queue of people waiting outside the door to come and talk to me and Rob Crossland about taking over the club.
I’ve said many times, it is very easy to get into and very difficult to get out of. When we got relegated there was a real strong support about whether we carried on or not, but the way the supporters and sponsors reacted we felt it was our obligation to do.
I think we have to take it year by year. If someone is in a better position to take the club on then great, it is not our club.
Tim’s stock is high at the moment and he knows that, so maybe we’ll wait until a tough spell comes around and knock a few thousand off the deal.”
We had this a few years ago when we were trying to get players in and NH announced he didn’t know if him and Rob were carrying on. Why come out with negative PR three days before we kick off and while we are in the recruitment market? Add insult to injury signing Tickle and VaiVai - both injury prone and character question marks.
I don’t blame NH for having had enough of it but yet again he comes out with negative comments on the eve of a big year so we doubt the club’s plans.
Rather than 8 medium sized back rowers and Masoe aside medium size props surely that money could have been spent on some real size and quality? Masoe Carney McGuire and Lunt looked good enough.The rest looked like the Championship side they were last year. Minns and Heff didn't get a lot of ball as feared.Greenwood Blair Clarkson etc are all seasoned pros but seemed little off the pace? Saying all this it was only the first game and think most expected the loss?Scruton and Donno aren't going to gain a foot of height and 3 stone before there next games so we are what we are. The newly promoted club with a mountain to climb
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
Last night was poor. However for reasons previously stated I remain confident of top 8 as a genuine target with the quality we have and top line coach.
What was more concerning was our chairman’s comments in the HDM this week. Big pre-season special and we get comments like
“Enjoyment went out of it for me a lot of years ago, there is no real enjoyment in it.
There is no queue of people waiting outside the door to come and talk to me and Rob Crossland about taking over the club.
I’ve said many times, it is very easy to get into and very difficult to get out of. When we got relegated there was a real strong support about whether we carried on or not, but the way the supporters and sponsors reacted we felt it was our obligation to do.
I think we have to take it year by year. If someone is in a better position to take the club on then great, it is not our club.
Tim’s stock is high at the moment and he knows that, so maybe we’ll wait until a tough spell comes around and knock a few thousand off the deal.”
We had this a few years ago when we were trying to get players in and NH announced he didn’t know if him and Rob were carrying on. Why come out with negative PR three days before we kick off and while we are in the recruitment market? Add insult to injury signing Tickle and VaiVai - both injury prone and character question marks.
I don’t blame NH for having had enough of it but yet again he comes out with negative comments on the eve of a big year so we doubt the club’s plans.
Neil H and Rob C have been and continue to be amazing custodians. But after such a long run, it's understandable they weary of the responsibility. They're undoubtedly nearer to the end than the beginning. Without them or somebody similar, remaining in SL would be really tough.
Perhaps it's a conversation that all stakeholders need to start
having, to plan an orderly transition, if another benefactor doesn't emerge.
craig hkr wrote:
Rather than 8 medium sized back rowers and Masoe aside medium size props surely that money could have been spent on some real size and quality? Masoe Carney McGuire and Lunt looked good enough.The rest looked like the Championship side they were last year. Minns and Heff didn't get a lot of ball as feared.Greenwood Blair Clarkson etc are all seasoned pros but seemed little off the pace? Saying all this it was only the first game and think most expected the loss?Scruton and Donno aren't going to gain a foot of height and 3 stone before there next games so we are what we are. The newly promoted club with a mountain to climb
I thought Blair had a good game only him and Mose in the forwards that made yards and I don't know how carney got mom looked very unfit
you, widnes, salford, hudds and les cats look to be the most likely candidates for bottom 4 with injuries likely being the most significant factor on which sides will actually be in there. The last 2 years has included a surprise team in the middle 8's so maybe a couple of those teams could make the top 8 but I'd be surprised.
It's really about breadth and depth of your squad. if you can have a relatively injury free spell you'll probably be OK. if not then you'll be in the middle 8's again but I think salford will be the team to get relegated,
Jake the Peg wrote:
you, widnes, salford, hudds and les cats look to be the most likely candidates for bottom 4 with injuries likely being the most significant factor on which sides will actually be in there. The last 2 years has included a surprise team in the middle 8's so maybe a couple of those teams could make the top 8 but I'd be surprised.
It's really about breadth and depth of your squad. if you can have a relatively injury free spell you'll probably be OK. if not then you'll be in the middle 8's again but I think salford will be the team to get relegated,
Most teams have a good 17 and an average 17 we seem to have an average 34 so in a way injuries won't affect us as the player coming in will be exactly the same
fun time frankie wrote:
Most teams have a good 17 and an average 17 we seem to have an average 34 so in a way injuries won't affect us as the player coming in will be exactly the same
We'll see but I don't think you have as much quality either on the pitch or sat in the stands as most rovers fans seem to believe
Posted by
Jake the Peg wrote:
We'll see but I don't think you have as much quality either on the pitch or sat in the stands as most rovers fans seem to believe
Not sure why you feel the need to post your opinion on KR on here?
|
|
