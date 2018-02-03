|
Heard some stories of Wakey fans turning round and going home cos of the server congestion getting into the ground ,aslo some fans not getting into the stadium till half time
Posted by
PopTart
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:50 am
We set off at 18.00 and were sitting down 10 minutes in to the game.
It was the cross roads leading down to the ground that slowed things for us.
We were parking in the Car park so had to go all way to end. If you'd list dumped car at first opportunity you'd have got in.
We were lucky as car park was full when we got there but I sneaked in where the directors park and had a great getaway. Back home before 11.00
It was massively busy getting to the ground.
Despite the "come and park at the ground, there's plenty of room" comment on their website, the official car park was full and we got the very last spot at "soccer city", just net to the ground.
There were hundreds of cars behind us though and I've no idea where they parked or whether they abandoned going to the game.
Finally parked up at 8 and missed the first 10 minutes (at least is was still 0-0 when we got in.
Quite ridiculous to allow folk to keep queueing up when there was no room to park.
Got away easily enough afterwards though and Trinity won
There must have been a few hundred Wakey and KR fans that didnt make it due to lack of parking/ traffic though
Posted by
musson
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:43 am
We got in 2 mins before kick off
We only made in because we turned off the grid locked main road and parked on one of those massive abounded council estates (v sad to see so many houses boarded up like that)
We also had to stand in the away end, there were loads of wakey fans stood with us too, we could have done with the whole of the away end
The league really do need to be more considerate on Friday night games, it's v hard to get over in good time
Must say how well KR have done getting that new stand up
It's a great old skool RL ground, I hope KR have a good season
That full estate is in the middle of demolition and rebuilding i park round there and walk to the ground I thought they might delay kick off as I was walking down and there was quite a tailback it didn't help that there was a guy at the car park gates arguing with the attendants and wouldn't move his car when he wasn't allowed in
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
The car park attendants were slow as hell and they were on a hiding to nothing when it was full.
There needed to be some kind of notice to divert traffic elsewhere as there will have been loads of very unhappy folk who, having queued for an couple of hours, will have been left with nowhere to park and possibly missed the game.
It was a big crowd though .
Very busy at 6.45 when we arrived so we went well beyond the ground and parked in the housing estate. Plenty of space so I'll remember it next time. Getting away we were probably last to leave ground apart from Pauli who was still giving selfies at the touch line.
Posted by
4foxsake
on Sat Feb 03, 2018 10:06 am
I missed a good 20 minutes of the first half, despite getting within sight of the ground at 20 past 7. I had a disabled passenger so qeued to park in the ground. Finally got to the ground just before kick off and was told it was full, honestly they need a sign up on the main road/ a steward up there to advise people.
The annoying thing was as I turned around in the car park to go park on the estate, after dropping off my passengers, I could see plenty of spaces around the ground.
I appreciate parking is not easy at a lot of grounds, but the stewards and systems in place to manage traffic need to be far better.
