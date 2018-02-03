WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wilkin

Wilkin
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:33 am
Northern light
Northern light
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 7:59 pm
Posts: 44
Anyone else think wilkin was outstanding last night. Carried the ball well and tackled like a demon. Also offered a ball playing role when required. Best forward on the pitch for me
Re: Wilkin
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:52 am
Judder Man
Judder Man
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5647
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Anyone else think wilkin was outstanding last night. Carried the ball well and tackled like a demon. Also offered a ball playing role when required. Best forward on the pitch for me


I had Thompson and Taia as our outstanding forwards, Wilkin looked fresh and determined to keep his shirt, on that showing he looks better than Knowles who will want a starting position as well.
We criticised Wilkin a lot last season, on last nights performance we can see he,s got something to offer, hope we get the same again next week.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Wilkin
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:59 am
Dux
Dux
Joined: Thu Mar 13, 2003 4:16 pm
Posts: 4410
Location: Liverpool
I though he was very good. He still has plenty to offer in that more limited role.
Re: Wilkin
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:28 am
bewareshadows
bewareshadows
Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 8623
Location: Leeds
Every player looked a cut above for this first game.

Peyroux was chasing Roby for top tackler.

What a difference a coach can make.
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.

