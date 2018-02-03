Northern light wrote:
Anyone else think wilkin was outstanding last night. Carried the ball well and tackled like a demon. Also offered a ball playing role when required. Best forward on the pitch for me
I had Thompson and Taia as our outstanding forwards, Wilkin looked fresh and determined to keep his shirt, on that showing he looks better than Knowles who will want a starting position as well.
We criticised Wilkin a lot last season, on last nights performance we can see he,s got something to offer, hope we get the same again next week.