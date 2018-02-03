WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your staff and fans...

Sat Feb 03, 2018 12:22 am
TrinityIHC
Just wanted to mention what a great experience me and the Mrs had at HKR tonight, every member of staff from the gateman to the bar staff and stewards genuinely went out of their way to be welcoming and helpful. I got a couple of HKR fans approach me at the end of the game to congratulate us on the win too. The stewards even treated that young Wakey fan who went on the pitch well and let him back into the stand to catch the last 10 mins.

Really impressed, genuinely not felt more welcome at an away ground in 20 years of watching RL.

Good luck, think you will go ok when you gel a bit more and wise up to some of the dark arts of SL rugby.

Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:21 am
craig hkr
At least something went well? Glad you enjoyed.As iv said in past I don't begrudge Wakey fans a bit of success
Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:13 am
lampyboy
I love it when they visit B V best away fans by a mile. Wish them well for the season,

