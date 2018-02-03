WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - “We lost but didn’t get beat”

Board index Super League Hull KR “We lost but didn’t get beat”

Post a reply
“We lost but didn’t get beat”
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 12:00 am
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Sat Feb 03, 2018 12:00 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2113
Location: United Kingdom
Is this double-speak ?

“I’m writing this post but there are no words

He’s a forward but no size and strength

I can coach but not teach

HDM is a newspaper with no context “


You gotta love HKR - always causing me great amusement here down under

Seriously though - how can you lose but not get beat ?
I have lost interest
Re: “We lost but didn’t get beat”
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:04 am
Posted by Mild Rover on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:04 am
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 21st / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9981
Location: Leicestershire.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:

Seriously though - how can you lose but not get beat ?


It's a distinction that Sheens drew ahead of last season. As he defines it...

You lose by conceding more points than you score. It happens.

Getting beat is where the opposition show more desire, energy, enthusiasm, spirit etc.
It shouldn't happen.

So on the plus side he's saying there was no lack of effort. Disappointingly Wakefield still ran out comfortable winners, despite us trying our best.

So I guess we need to significantly improve our precision and execution.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: “We lost but didn’t get beat”
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:22 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:22 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 21st / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5983
Location: east east hull
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Is this double-speak ?

“I’m writing this post but there are no words

He’s a forward but no size and strength

I can coach but not teach

HDM is a newspaper with no context “


You gotta love HKR - always causing me great amusement here down under

Seriously though - how can you lose but not get beat ?

And you gave me my funniest moment on this site in the six or so years I've been on here your infamous meltdown that I think resulted in you getting banned for a while
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: “We lost but didn’t get beat”
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:27 am
Posted by Someday on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:27 am
Someday Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 40
We got beat so it will not be the first time we need to make sure it is not to many time this season
Re: “We lost but didn’t get beat”
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:27 am
Posted by craig hkr on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:27 am
craig hkr Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 1058
:KATA:
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Is this double-speak ?

“I’m writing this post but there are no words

He’s a forward but no size and strength

I can coach but not teach

HDM is a newspaper with no context “


You gotta love HKR - always causing me great amusement here down under

Seriously though - how can you lose but not get beat ?


Your meltdown caused us up here great amusement.Bog off and pollute your own board .. Frankie just put it better whilst I was posting this.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], craig hkr, DABHAND, dboy, fc-eaststander, fun time frankie, hull smallears, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, paperboy, Prince Buster, Punos, smokinjoe, son of headingley, The Devil's Advocate, The real deal, vastman, wakeyrule and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,683,1321,82776,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TOMORROW 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM