Is this double-speak ?
“I’m writing this post but there are no words
He’s a forward but no size and strength
I can coach but not teach
HDM is a newspaper with no context “
You gotta love HKR - always causing me great amusement here down under
Seriously though - how can you lose but not get beat ?
“I’m writing this post but there are no words
He’s a forward but no size and strength
I can coach but not teach
HDM is a newspaper with no context “
You gotta love HKR - always causing me great amusement here down under
Seriously though - how can you lose but not get beat ?