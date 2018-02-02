WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas demolition

Board index Super League St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Cas demolition

Post a reply
Cas demolition
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 11:21 pm
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Fri Feb 02, 2018 11:21 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 11th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5370
Location: London
That'll do pig, that'll do.

:ROCKS: :ROCKS: :ROCKS: :ROCKS:
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: Cas demolition
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 11:34 pm
Posted by Saddened! on Fri Feb 02, 2018 11:34 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27703
Location: Warrington
Pretty special tonight for a first run out of the season. Barba is sensational, clearly the marquee talent in the entire league. He just oozes class.

I'll reserve judgement on us until I see Cas and ourselves play again. They were so bad I can't tell whether it was because of how good we were or because their bubble has well and truly burst. They were woeful. We looked very good at times, but a lot of the timing and passing was off, so there is clearly a lot of improvement left in them. The 'D' was top notch however.
Re: Cas demolition
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 11:51 pm
Posted by The Chair Maker on Fri Feb 02, 2018 11:51 pm
The Chair Maker User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 12718
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
One Swallow doesnt make a summer, however the improvement in the players handling and movement, speed, and defensive ability was clear to see.

As for Ben Barba he was sensational.

Wilkin when on looked a cut above what he has been for last two or three years, and Lomax was class in the halves be it passing or kicking.

I thought we showed some rustiness at times but also made the game look simple from time to time.

Great to see athletic bodies in motion, and people running into spaces, rather than the turgid one up bash and barge predictability of the last few years.
Re: Cas demolition
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:02 am
Posted by SomersetSaint on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:02 am
SomersetSaint User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 3:41 pm
Posts: 2925
Location: Somerset
Barba showed the class that we haven’t seen in a Saints shirt since Lyon, the X factor that can win trophies. But the best thing for me was the improvement in individual players games. Lomax looked like a genuine Half back for the first time, until he moved to centre in the second half, his kicking was outstanding, he did the 40/20? Wilkin looked completely rejuvenated, shorter time on pitch, far more effective. Richardson’s goal kicking. Percival’s passing. All signs that they have worked really hard in the off season. Holbrook is doing a great job, and is the first coach since Millward who feels like a Saint. Now that Walmesly is tied down, let’s get Holbrook signed up long term too.
Re: Cas demolition
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:20 am
Posted by Judder Man on Sat Feb 03, 2018 7:20 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5647
Location: Now in Enemy Country
We looked a second quicker in all aspects of the game passing, moving up in defence, fighting for loose ball. Couple of outstanding players, in the pack Thompson and Taia, in the backs Percival and Barba.
One significant moment was the one man tackle of Barba on Eden wrestling him into touch, that was a big lift to the team as Cas started to drop there heads. Cas tried to make a game of it with more possession in the second half but Saints showed some great defence. We seemed to put a lot of pressure on the Cas kicker, Roberts, Gale and Trueman were not allowed any time and space.
Holbrook got his selection and tactics right but it’s a long season ahead.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Cas demolition
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:55 am
Posted by bewareshadows on Sat Feb 03, 2018 8:55 am
bewareshadows User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 8623
Location: Leeds
It was a huge performance for the start of the season. A good point was made in commentary, alot of saints players went to the world Cup. So could fatigue be a factor later for us in the season?

May need a flying start to enable us to rest some 10-15 games down the line
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
Re: Cas demolition
Post Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:33 am
Posted by bewareshadows on Sat Feb 03, 2018 9:33 am
bewareshadows User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 8623
Location: Leeds
Big crowd last night too. More than for Leeds in our season opener last year and more than for our first game against Castleford last year.
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bewareshadows, critch67, Google [Bot], infamous grouse, newport dave, Northern light, SomersetSaint and 123 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,683,1321,82776,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TOMORROW 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM