Barba showed the class that we haven’t seen in a Saints shirt since Lyon, the X factor that can win trophies. But the best thing for me was the improvement in individual players games. Lomax looked like a genuine Half back for the first time, until he moved to centre in the second half, his kicking was outstanding, he did the 40/20? Wilkin looked completely rejuvenated, shorter time on pitch, far more effective. Richardson’s goal kicking. Percival’s passing. All signs that they have worked really hard in the off season. Holbrook is doing a great job, and is the first coach since Millward who feels like a Saint. Now that Walmesly is tied down, let’s get Holbrook signed up long term too.