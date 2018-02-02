Roberts doesn't have the stamina to return the kicks at the start of every set. Looked 5hagged every play the ball. I wrote somewhere (maybe on the VT) that Cas wouldn't have it all their way this year like some of their fans think. Someone said on their forum today that the game v saints is the two best sides in the league against each other !!
Saints deserved favourites with many pundits, but equally Cas were abject - looked unrecognisable from last year, almost as if there was trouble in the camp or something, completely apathetic. Baffling.
Meanwhile an early "exodus" by Rovers fans according to Radio Humberside. They never leave early of course.
