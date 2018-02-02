WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1

Round 1
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:46 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:46 pm
Saints look sharp and case look lost. The other 2 games going as you'd expect
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:29 pm
Posted by number 6 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:29 pm
expected saints to be up for this game, but cas have been awful, looks like Hardaker will be a bigger loss to them than many think, look a mid table team tonight
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:38 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:38 pm
Roberts doesn't have the stamina to return the kicks at the start of every set. Looked 5hagged every play the ball. I wrote somewhere (maybe on the VT) that Cas wouldn't have it all their way this year like some of their fans think. Someone said on their forum today that the game v saints is the two best sides in the league against each other !!
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:45 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:45 pm
Saints deserved favourites with many pundits, but equally Cas were abject - looked unrecognisable from last year, almost as if there was trouble in the camp or something, completely apathetic. Baffling.

Meanwhile an early "exodus" by Rovers fans according to Radio Humberside. They never leave early of course. :lol:
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:52 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:52 pm
saints looked very good, dobbins with fanny mcquire came unstuck, good weekend upto now lol
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

