Left the club.
Right decision, simply not good enough for Super League. All the best to him though for the future.
I wonder if we will be looking to bring anyone in? We have no quota spots available and there is no decent English players available at present.
If Symonds is injured long term, the club could look to release him and use the Ormsby/Symonds salary cap to bring in an overseas 2nd rower.
Right decision, simply not good enough for Super League. All the best to him though for the future.
I wonder if we will be looking to bring anyone in? We have no quota spots available and there is no decent English players available at present.
If Symonds is injured long term, the club could look to release him and use the Ormsby/Symonds salary cap to bring in an overseas 2nd rower.