Gene Ormsby
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:00 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:00 pm
IGNORE

Left the club.

Right decision, simply not good enough for Super League. All the best to him though for the future.

I wonder if we will be looking to bring anyone in? We have no quota spots available and there is no decent English players available at present.

If Symonds is injured long term, the club could look to release him and use the Ormsby/Symonds salary cap to bring in an overseas 2nd rower.
Re: Gene Ormsby
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:43 pm
Posted by AntonyGiant on Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:43 pm
IGNORE

Feel sorry for him. I always thought he looked decent for Wire, and joined our club at a terrable time when just about everyone was playing rubbish.
Good luck to him. I still wouldn't rule out a super league career for him in the future. He certainly worked hard.

Being an overseas player and a second rower doesn't automatically tick the box.
Symonds may just do the business yet, and if not we should play the waiting game until somebody good (preferably English) comes along.
We have a big enough squad.
Re: Gene Ormsby
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:47 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:47 pm
IGNORE

Fair call, he wasn't good enough and was clearly not part of the plans here, he didn't always fill himself with glory when called upon neither.

Good luck to the lad.
Re: Gene Ormsby
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:43 pm
Posted by fartown since 1961 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:43 pm
IGNORE

At last !!!! can a certain D Smith be the next one to leave please ???
Re: Gene Ormsby
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by jools on Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:20 pm
IGNORE

fartown since 1961 wrote:
At last !!!! can a certain D Smith be the next one to leave please ???


Don’t you think our pack is poor enough?
