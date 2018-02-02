WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Legends Bar @John Smiths Stadium

Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 7:38 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Fri Feb 02, 2018 7:38 pm
Don't forget to join us in the Legends bar pre-game for the opening home game V Warrington.

HGSA members can pick up their membership cards if they haven't already got them, Annual membership will also be available on the door.

Alex Mellor is due to be the guest speaker with Brian Blacker.

The bar is situated next to the fitness centre at the stadium and is free for HGSA members, there is a £1 entry charge for non members, hot food will also be available.

