Being Game Smart
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:15 am
Posted by Psychedelic Casual on Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:15 am
IGNORE

Last night highlighted a huge lack of intelligence in our team.

Some of the stuff going on last night you wouldnâ€™t be shocked to see at an Under 13s game.

Flopping and ripping the ball out, both in stupid situations, by Lineham cost us field position.
Atkins ridiculous leap in the air, one of the worst things Iâ€™ve seen on a rugby field, when a slide in low would have scored us a try.
Westwoodâ€™s crazy decision to run into six defenders on the hooter when we had an overlap outside to tie level. In fact Kevin Brown did the same thing three times during the game as well.
Dec Pattonâ€™s stupid no-look forward pass.
...among many other stupid things we did. Could do a whole thread on Ratchfordâ€™s game but not all his were lack of being smart.

Priceâ€™s face and disappointment was fully warranted. I bet he was fuming with these players.

We need to be MUCH smarter! These lads might be a bit thick but they need to learn and show more intelligence than they might actually have.
