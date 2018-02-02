WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Loaners and DR

Loaners and DR
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:06 am
Posted by Faxhali on Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:06 am
Just reading the courier article and personally I think itâ€™s great to see RM saying those who havenâ€™t performed in preseason will miss out and we will play our strongest squad available.

Foster and Hitchcock to join Maher and Douglas in the squad.

It also says we turned down Mitch clerk but we were offered him first. As long as mutual respect is given and we are asked first by our DR partner then there will be no complaints from me.
Re: Loaners and DR
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:20 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Fri Feb 02, 2018 10:20 am
More DR nonsense and contradiction.Maher,Douglas,Foster and Hitchcock have neither played or trained with us so how can they be judged as performed in comparison to our own players ?

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, bentleyman, Bubba, faxcar, Faxhali, The Phantom Horseman and 81 guests

