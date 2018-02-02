Just reading the courier article and personally I think itâ€™s great to see RM saying those who havenâ€™t performed in preseason will miss out and we will play our strongest squad available.
Foster and Hitchcock to join Maher and Douglas in the squad.
It also says we turned down Mitch clerk but we were offered him first. As long as mutual respect is given and we are asked first by our DR partner then there will be no complaints from me.
Foster and Hitchcock to join Maher and Douglas in the squad.
It also says we turned down Mitch clerk but we were offered him first. As long as mutual respect is given and we are asked first by our DR partner then there will be no complaints from me.