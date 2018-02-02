Petty squabbling aside imo I've never known a close season as positive as this. The fans have to a man/woman been up beat backing the team all across social media - I honestly can't think of a decenting vioice. Some are more overt than others but that's all.
This seems to be backed by cash entering the club. Season tickets are up modestly but merchandise etc has had a huge leap. Was it 26 ? Companies batting for naming rights.
On the back of that the club have responded with a level of continuity and improvement with the squad that I've never seen in 30 years. Only time will tell if they got it right but 10/10 for effort - I can't ask for more.
Now though it's out of all our hands. Only the players can turn promise into points. All they really need to do is not believe the hype. Realise that everyone else is waiting for them to fail so they can say they told you so.
If they don't already know it they soon will, they are ready and waiting for us this season. Every two points will be far harder to get than last year. The players tell us they have improved and they need to be right.
Doesn't matter how many good players we have until we win something we need to keep that mongrel spirit, without it we will be found out.
Tonight is not a must win game despite some of the more OTT posts on here but it absolutely is a must perform. What I do predict is that If we do play to our best for an early season game we will be to good for HKR. If we think we've won it before kick off forget it they will have us for dinner. Roll our sleeves up and treat them as a real threat we'll do ok.
Up the Trin
