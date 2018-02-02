WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stop talking start playing

Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:08 am
vastman
vastman


Petty squabbling aside imo I've never known a close season as positive as this. The fans have to a man/woman been up beat backing the team all across social media - I honestly can't think of a decenting vioice. Some are more overt than others but that's all.

This seems to be backed by cash entering the club. Season tickets are up modestly but merchandise etc has had a huge leap. Was it 26 ? Companies batting for naming rights.

On the back of that the club have responded with a level of continuity and improvement with the squad that I've never seen in 30 years. Only time will tell if they got it right but 10/10 for effort - I can't ask for more.

Now though it's out of all our hands. Only the players can turn promise into points. All they really need to do is not believe the hype. Realise that everyone else is waiting for them to fail so they can say they told you so.

If they don't already know it they soon will, they are ready and waiting for us this season. Every two points will be far harder to get than last year. The players tell us they have improved and they need to be right.

Doesn't matter how many good players we have until we win something we need to keep that mongrel spirit, without it we will be found out.

Tonight is not a must win game despite some of the more OTT posts on here but it absolutely is a must perform. What I do predict is that If we do play to our best for an early season game we will be to good for HKR. If we think we've won it before kick off forget it they will have us for dinner. Roll our sleeves up and treat them as a real threat we'll do ok.

Up the Trin
Fri Feb 02, 2018 8:18 am
Big lads mate


Competition for places should be an incentive for them to perform tonight Vasty, especially with just as good prowling in the background awaiting their chance.
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:25 am
WTID1873


In there whole team I think I'd only take Lunt (even though he's an old man now) and Carney, I do think the rest of the squad are championship standard at best but if we head into the game with that mentality we will lose, like Vastman said.


I'm confident though, I think the lads will do it. Wakefield -16 for me which if you're a betting man is just over 3/1 on Bet365.
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:25 am
PopTart


Leeds showed the way last night.
For all the flash players they won it with goal line defence and a young kid stepping up.
We will need that tonight.
I've no doubt we'll score points but I'm sure Hull KR will throw everything they have at us tonight and attitude and will to win will see us through this as much as skill and speed.

Can't wait.
I'll be the one with 15 layers on cheering my head off.
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:39 am
Kirmudgeonly


Well we are having a full team outing for the first time in years - theres even competition for places in the car never mind out on the field.

Agree there are very few players that would get in our team - however they do have a couple of big game players that can probably raise themselves for to all intents and purposes is a cup game.

Suspect it will be very tight - but our strength on the bench should be enough
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:39 am
WTID1873


Hull KR's strongest squad for tonight -

1. Ken Sio
2. Josh Mantellato
3. Liam Salter
4. Iain Thornley
5. Kieran Dixon
6. Terry Campese
7. Albert Kelly
8. Adam Walker
9. Shaun Lunt
10. Mitch Allgood
11. Maurice Blair
12. Graeme Horne
13. Chris Clarkson
14. Kevin Larroyer
15. James Donaldson
16. James Green
17. Dane Tilse
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:40 am
WTID1873


Dammit. Looking at the 2016 squad numbers :S
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:43 am
Wildcat26


Just hope we don`t do a typical Wakefield of old, take a load of fans over and then not show up and get a good hiding.

Wonder what the weather forecast is over in Hull tonight, i think either way it suits us but i would rather it be dry.
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:43 am
Big lads mate


WTID1873 wrote:
Dammit. Looking at the 2016 squad numbers :S

:lol: :thumb:
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:43 am
Wildcat26


WTID1873 wrote:
Dammit. Looking at the 2016 squad numbers :S


Troll.
Who is online

