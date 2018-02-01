WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Weekly Prediction League?

Weekly Prediction League?
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 11:02 pm
Posted by Bent&Bongser on Thu Feb 01, 2018 11:02 pm
Bent&Bongser
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Well Super League is underway (without our presence, sadly) and, after the first two matches Hull FC top the table. Bongser posted his score predictions on the relevant thread on the Wire board earlier and, as usual, didn’t shine!

Late notice (CHAMPIONSHIP BEGINS TOMORROW) but last season, took part (along with several other Leythers) in the Championship Prediction League that was run by Paul Walker on the Bulls’ board (Bongser was his usual mediocre self). Not yet heard if Paul will be running a C1 comp this season but, for completeness and as we are back in the Champ (for now!) wondered if anyone would be interested in a Championship League (with a slight Leigh slant) this year. Bongser is happy to do the admin if sufficient interest is shown in the first couple or so of rounds.

This is his proposed format & scoring system:
The results of the six matches of each round are to be predicted;
i) Correct winning team earns the poster two points
ii) Correct winning margin (to the abovementioned team) earns a further three points
iii) Exact scoreline (with correct winners) earns a further five points
iv) Regarding point i): A correctly predicted draw earns a further five points
v) All six winners (or (obviously more) drawers) a further ten points
vi) All six winning margins (unlikely) a further twenty-five points
vii) All six correct scores would earn disqualification as the poster obviously has a time machine.

There will also be a bonus question each week, usually, though not necessarily, with a Leigh slant. A correct answer will earn five points.

On novelty occasions further bonus points may be made available though the criteria will be stated on the original post of that week’s thread.

Finally, the highest scorer (joint highest if so) will receive a further 25 points (each) pat on the head bonus.

Difficult, but the possibility of a VERY high score for any poster on any one week should keep the league in a state of flux right to the end. It would also mean that, for example, were HRJ not online in Dorset for a week and unable to participate, or another poster was late to join in, all would not be lost.

All posters welcome (visitors from other forums, even Sendhimoffref). First post from any poster will be the only one counted. Bongser’s decision is (however misguided) final. Entries before kick-off times please (miss a KO and the remaining games will still count – coz Bongser’s a nice bloke).

For posters’ convenience, a template like the one in Bongser’s next post (below) will be provided.

Leigh playing Toronto is one of those novelty events so this week there will be extra points available!
Re: Weekly Prediction League?
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 11:07 pm
Posted by Bent&Bongser on Thu Feb 01, 2018 11:07 pm
Bent&Bongser
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Dewsbury XX-YY Sheffield
Toulouse XX-YY Swinton
Featherstone XX-YY Halifax
Leigh XX-YY Toronto
London XX-YY Barrow
Rochdale XX-YY Batley

Bonus: How many different TRY scorers will there be in the Leigh vee Tee game that are present or past Leigh players?

Novelty Bonus: Name them beforehand for three points a pop. Any posts that name more players than predicted in the main bonus question will be ignored.
Any takers? Good luck. :thumb:
Re: Weekly Prediction League?
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 3:55 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 3:55 am
Zulu01
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
I am up for this B & B

Had to read the "rules" several times though

When do you want the predictions in - from now on?
Re: Weekly Prediction League?
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 4:26 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Fri Feb 02, 2018 4:26 am
Zulu01
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Dewsbury 12 - 08 Sheffield
Toulouse 34 - 06 Swinton
Featherstone 14 -12 Halifax
Leigh 22 - 18 Toronto
London 20 - 10 Barrow
Rochdale 22 - 16 Batley

Bonus: How many different TRY scorers will there be in the Leigh vee Tee game that are present or past Leigh players? - 7

Novelty Bonus: Name them beforehand for three points a pop.
R. Brierley
L. Kay
S. Hopkins
C. Hall
J. Acton
M. Dawson Jones
D. Mortimer

(Done this before the teams are announced - extra points please)
