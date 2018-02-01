|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
18th / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pmPosts:
439
|
What a absolute nob in the corner
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
21st / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9229
|
I think we can forget a blip on the dream team centre.
Next...?
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
20th / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 amPosts:
3345Location:
Stuck in 1982
|
Seemed strange having him on the right
|
|
|
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:59 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 911
|
It's frustrating but he has scored enough important tries and also some tries he had no right to score. We should forgive him this one (even though it was a proper shocker), so long as he doesn't make a habit of it.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 239
|
Funniest 'no try' of the season?
|
|
|
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 21, 2009 11:26 pmPosts:
910Location:
Walsall
|
Think he was already starting to stick his tongue out but,,,Wallop!
|
|
Rugby League,,,The Greatest Game On Earth..
|
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 239
|
His try celebration music could be "Flying without wings"
|
|
|
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 449
|
Brain fart, why didn't he just dive for the line. No place on the pitch for show boating, especially when the team are loosing. It's a new start for everyone, should be dropped for next week as an example that the management won't take antics like that, harsh, but the team needs to be more ruthless.
|
|
|
Posted by
Mark
on Fri Feb 02, 2018 6:45 am
|
Mark
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Dec 21, 2004 3:30 pm
Posts: 23154
Location: Greatness
|
All he needed to do was step and pass to Russell. I think it must have gone against everything his muscle memory tells him to do, when playing on the left I don't recall him ever trying something like that.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
18th / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pmPosts:
439
|
In context, if I 'd have done something so stupid in my job it would have meant the sack. Especially at such a crucial time. Think you got a goodun in Bryson seemed to play really well
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, burybabe, CuppaBrew, Gaz3376, homme vaste, HOOF HEARTED, Jake the Peg, Jimathay, Johnkendal, leedsnsouths, leslie boyd, marshman777, matt6169, MikeyWire, morrisseyisawire, moving on..., Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, Steve51, the flying biscuit, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Riddler, WWRLFC78 and 332 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,682,539
|1,789
|76,547
|4,559
|SET