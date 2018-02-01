WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Atkins

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Atkins

Post a reply
Atkins
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:43 pm
Posted by Leythersteve on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:43 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 18th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 439
What a absolute nob in the corner
Re: Atkins
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:53 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:53 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 21st / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9229
I think we can forget a blip on the dream team centre.
Next...?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Atkins
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:56 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:56 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 20th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3345
Location: Stuck in 1982
Seemed strange having him on the right
Re: Atkins
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:59 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:59 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 911
It's frustrating but he has scored enough important tries and also some tries he had no right to score. We should forgive him this one (even though it was a proper shocker), so long as he doesn't make a habit of it.
Re: Atkins
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 12:08 am
Posted by wire-flyer on Fri Feb 02, 2018 12:08 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 239
Funniest 'no try' of the season?
Re: Atkins
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 12:20 am
Posted by Walter Neff on Fri Feb 02, 2018 12:20 am
Walter Neff User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 11:26 pm
Posts: 910
Location: Walsall
Think he was already starting to stick his tongue out but,,,Wallop!
Rugby League,,,The Greatest Game On Earth..
Re: Atkins
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 12:35 am
Posted by wire-flyer on Fri Feb 02, 2018 12:35 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 239
His try celebration music could be "Flying without wings"
Re: Atkins
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 6:16 am
Posted by Hatfield Town Wire on Fri Feb 02, 2018 6:16 am
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 449
Brain fart, why didn't he just dive for the line. No place on the pitch for show boating, especially when the team are loosing. It's a new start for everyone, should be dropped for next week as an example that the management won't take antics like that, harsh, but the team needs to be more ruthless.
Re: Atkins
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 6:45 am
Posted by Mark on Fri Feb 02, 2018 6:45 am
Mark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Dec 21, 2004 3:30 pm
Posts: 23154
Location: Greatness
All he needed to do was step and pass to Russell. I think it must have gone against everything his muscle memory tells him to do, when playing on the left I don't recall him ever trying something like that.
Image
Re: Atkins
Post Fri Feb 02, 2018 7:08 am
Posted by Leythersteve on Fri Feb 02, 2018 7:08 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 18th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 439
In context, if I 'd have done something so stupid in my job it would have meant the sack. Especially at such a crucial time. Think you got a goodun in Bryson seemed to play really well
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, burybabe, CuppaBrew, Gaz3376, homme vaste, HOOF HEARTED, Jake the Peg, Jimathay, Johnkendal, leedsnsouths, leslie boyd, marshman777, matt6169, MikeyWire, morrisseyisawire, moving on..., Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, Steve51, the flying biscuit, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Riddler, WWRLFC78 and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,682,5391,78976,5474,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
TODAY 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM