Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:18 pm
GiantJake1988
GiantJake1988
Cheeky half-back
Utterly embarrassing performance in the 2nd half.

Start with the positives. Seb before his injury looked good to say hes just come back from a knock and played no pre season games. Adam O Brien looked excellent in first half.

I feel we set the tone immediately by giving a penalty away on our very first defensive set which immediately suggests to me we havnt learned our lessons and followed that with about 2/3 others in quick succession. Our discipline has just not improved at all.

Hull were very poor first half but we did very well to lead the game and played some good rugby. We should have scored more points and got further in front.

12 - 4 up and then completely threw the game away. Mamo giving a silly penalty away before half time and then lucky not to cost us another just before half time. We manged to go in leading still, come out for 2nd half and Daniel Smith knocks on straight away by Hull sticks and we concede in the next set 2 mins later ....Smith again knocks on and shortly after its then game over.

Jake Mamo was absolute diabolical tonight and cost us a few points through mistakes himself but he has not played in ages so can excuse him off an off game.

If anyone thinks were are going to make top 4 you are sadly in for a big disappointment and a long season.

I dont think we have the squad for top 4 anyway. But I feel too many injuries again early doors will put that to bed over the next few weeks and will more than likely mean we will be fighting similar to last year to make the 8.

Ikahihifo probably out for weeks now too which means absolutely no go forward from our props except Taai. Lawrence too added onto the injury list - since hes bulked up he seems to have had nothing but injury problems.

Top 7/8 is best we can hope for and a decent cup run. Achieve that and weve had a good year
Re: Hull Game - Thoughts
Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:38 pm
Dave K.
Dave K.
100% League Network
You have some good players, not sure your halfbacks are good enough,Brought is too easy to wind up and Rankin is poor at 6, much better at FB, as good as Mamo is going forward he is a poor defensive FB.

As you have said I think you will be around 7th-9th.

If I was a Hudds fan, I would have serious doubts about the coach.
Re: Hull Game - Thoughts
Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:50 pm
Budgiezilla
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
after 1 game.....BIZARRE
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Hull Game - Thoughts
Thu Feb 01, 2018 11:43 pm
fartown since 1961
fartown since 1961
Free-scoring winger
After thinking things over here are my thoughts.

We should have scored more points for all that first half pressure, but completely ‘goofed’ the second half.

The Hull left winger will never score three easier tries as Mackintosh is not a right winger and his positional play was shocking. Might have got away with it if Lawrence had stayed on he seemed to shore up the right hand side until he went off injured.

Our defensive line is shocking too many shooting out to make a magic play Turner for Jake Connors try was just stupid.

Missed tackles, stupid penalties no holding the defensive line, have we had a pre season?? same old same old after what was an encouraging start.

The kick into the wingers hands try down our right hand side in the second half the winger had so much time it was unbelievable as Mackintosh had gone AWOL again he could have stood still thought about it then scored you could see why Hull pinpointed it second half.

A long day for me to get to Hull for 35 minutes encouragement and 45 minutes of horror.

Teacher says ‘must do better’
Re: Hull Game - Thoughts
Fri Feb 02, 2018 7:53 am
GiantJake1988
GiantJake1988
Cheeky half-back
Budgiezilla wrote:
after 1 game.....BIZARRE


Last season injuries and discipline were our issues.

After 1 game yes I can say half our squad is injured again:

Jerry
Leroy
Wakeman
Lawrence
Symonds - but no point really mentioning him. Obviously a bad one again.
Ikahihifo - they think was just exhaustion but could be something else.
Mellor
Wood
Ferguson - potentially injured too

After after 1 game has our discipline improved? No. Still our own worst enemy by knocking on at crucial points and giving away silly penalties which also lead to tries at certain times.

Brough also still as easy as ever to wind up and teams will target him all year.

For Smith, he should be very disappointed. He will be no where near our starting 17 without injuries and this was his chance to impress to show what he can do and make a claim. He will now be really down the pecking order.
Re: Hull Game - Thoughts
Fri Feb 02, 2018 9:51 am
the stella kid
the stella kid
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
The worry for me is that in 80 minutes we did not make a single break. We have some good attacking players but the style of rugby played is dire.

