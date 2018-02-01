Utterly embarrassing performance in the 2nd half.
Start with the positives. Seb before his injury looked good to say hes just come back from a knock and played no pre season games. Adam O Brien looked excellent in first half.
I feel we set the tone immediately by giving a penalty away on our very first defensive set which immediately suggests to me we havnt learned our lessons and followed that with about 2/3 others in quick succession. Our discipline has just not improved at all.
Hull were very poor first half but we did very well to lead the game and played some good rugby. We should have scored more points and got further in front.
12 - 4 up and then completely threw the game away. Mamo giving a silly penalty away before half time and then lucky not to cost us another just before half time. We manged to go in leading still, come out for 2nd half and Daniel Smith knocks on straight away by Hull sticks and we concede in the next set 2 mins later ....Smith again knocks on and shortly after its then game over.
Jake Mamo was absolute diabolical tonight and cost us a few points through mistakes himself but he has not played in ages so can excuse him off an off game.
If anyone thinks were are going to make top 4 you are sadly in for a big disappointment and a long season.
I dont think we have the squad for top 4 anyway. But I feel too many injuries again early doors will put that to bed over the next few weeks and will more than likely mean we will be fighting similar to last year to make the 8.
Ikahihifo probably out for weeks now too which means absolutely no go forward from our props except Taai. Lawrence too added onto the injury list - since hes bulked up he seems to have had nothing but injury problems.
Top 7/8 is best we can hope for and a decent cup run. Achieve that and weve had a good year
