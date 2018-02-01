Kevin Brown is still at the same level - ie poopÂ£
Pretty clueless in attack
No interchange hooker
Roberts did not look fit and hardly hit the ground running
We look slow
Shocking kicking performance..not putting Leeds under any pressure
Terrible decision making
Richie Mylers kicking game looked a million dollars compared to our.
Dec Patton....comes on for 6 minutes and offers very very little..with his first attacking move he makes a forwards pass. Waste of a bench spot.
