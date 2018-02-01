WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Early reasons for Pessimism

Early reasons for Pessimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:02 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:02 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Kevin Brown is still at the same level - ie poopÂ£
Pretty clueless in attack
No interchange hooker
Roberts did not look fit and hardly hit the ground running
We look slow
Shocking kicking performance..not putting Leeds under any pressure
Terrible decision making
Richie Mylers kicking game looked a million dollars compared to our.
Dec Patton....comes on for 6 minutes and offers very very little..with his first attacking move he makes a forwards pass. Waste of a bench spot.
Re: Early reasons for Pessimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by Kevin Turvey on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:05 pm
Kevin Turvey Cheeky half-back
disagree on Brown - thought he played ok and was unlucky not to score.
Re: Early reasons for Pessimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:09 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:09 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
he's too slow and predictable IMO....and his kicking game is average at best
Re: Early reasons for Pessimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:11 pm
Posted by silver2 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:11 pm
silver2 User avatar
Too many people on here are default pessimists.
Re: Early reasons for Pessimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:12 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:12 pm
Brown is a good player but we definitely don't play to his strengths. Take him off last play options and have him looking for second phase plays rather than main plsys IMO. Patton offers more versatility on the bench which is why he was there but he needs to cut out basic errors (not the only 1).

We are crying out for a support runner, if only we had myler still or Darryl could add that to his game.

