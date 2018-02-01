WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our League App Predictions

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Our League App Predictions

Post a reply
Our League App Predictions
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:00 pm
Posted by caslad75 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:00 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 17th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 244
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 554
Location: derbyshire
Has anyone else been conned on the predictions app? Itâ€™s showing a draw for Hull v Hudds! The same thing happened in the World Cup. Mine shows a red cross with â€˜you predicted Hullâ€™, with a draw highlighted as the result. Useless!
Re: Our League App Predictions
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:07 pm
Posted by Channel Islander on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:07 pm
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 236
I couldn't even predict as servers were down!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, Big Steve, Call Me God, caslad75, Channel Islander, Charlie Sheen, coco the fullback, ColD, Durham Giant, Egg Banjo, endoman, JonB95, King Street Cat, kobashi, MattyB, NickyKiss, Norman Stanley Fletcher, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, PrinterThe, rhinos21, Rhinoshaund III, Roy Haggerty, Salford red all over, Seth, The Devil's Advocate, Walter Neff, will_leeds, Willzay and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,682,3542,49276,5474,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
12-16
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
38-12
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM