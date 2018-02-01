WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Early reasons for Optimism

Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:56 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:56 pm
Oxford Exile
Roberts will get better as it gets warmer.
Goodwin looked good.
Defence was much better for large parts of the game.
Murdoch-Masilla will get better
Currie looked to be back to somewhere near his old self
Philbin ran strong
We played without our best prop forward = 1 less player to interchange
Leeds got beat by 66 early last year and went on to be crowned champions.
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:03 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:03 pm
I think in the main we got what we were promised. Tough and resilient. Disappointed with the tries conceded to kicks - we didn't seem to even challenge?

Need to work on our attacking shape.glad to see the scootathon has ended - Russell looked pretty good bringing it up at first receiver.

Hi Philbin played well, deserved MoM for Goodwin I thought.
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:05 pm
lefty goldblatt
Oxford Exile wrote:
Roberts will get better as it gets warmer.
Goodwin looked good.
Defence was much better for large parts of the game.
Murdoch-Masilla will get better
Currie looked to be back to somewhere near his old self
Philbin ran strong
We played without our best prop forward = 1 less player to interchange
Leeds got beat by 66 early last year and went on to be crowned champions.

Sorry pal, but that's like Worzel Gummidge "enjoying himself"....

,,,,clutching at straws
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:10 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:10 pm
Oxford Exile
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Sorry pal, but that's like Worzel Gummidge "enjoying himself"....

,,,,clutching at straws

C'mon Lefty! Its early days...and I am a natural pessimist when it comes to sport.

You must have seen something to give you a glimmer of hope?
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:14 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:14 pm
Philbin and goodwin are our reasons for optimism from tonight.

Long way to go yet, price looked very frustrated and will hopefully be asking for a lot more from them other than another good week of training.
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:16 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:16 pm
Oxford Exile
CW8 wrote:
Philbin and goodwin are our reasons for optimism from tonight.

Long way to go yet, price looked very frustrated and will hopefully be asking for a lot more from them other than another good week of training.


agreed..thought Philbin ran very well...how old is he?

Price looked frustrated about our last tackle options...we didn't put them under any pressure
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:19 pm
Kevin Turvey
King also looked a lot stronger in attack than last season
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:21 pm
lefty goldblatt
Don't get me wrong, we weren't bad....just dumb, with a good portion of laziness thrown in for good measure.

The tries conceded to kicks were PATHETIC. CONTEST THE F...ING BALL, FFS.

On tonight's showing, Roberts looks lazy and fat. FFS, He's got jowls. Needs to lay off the doughnuts.
Brown carried on from last season.

For the amount of ball we had, we should have been out of sight. Yes, we'll get better......we need to.


Oh. Anyone saying I'm negative, please read my signature on the bottom of each post.

Truth. Sometimes it hurts. But it's still the truth
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:23 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:23 pm
Oxford Exile
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Don't get me wrong, we weren't bad....just dumb, with a good portion of laziness thrown in for good measure.

The tries conceded to kicks were PATHETIC. CONTEST THE F...ING BALL, FFS.

On tonight's showing, Roberts looks lazy and fat. FFS, He's got jowls. Needs to lay off the doughnuts.
Brown carried on from last season.

For the amount of ball we had, we should have been out of sight. Yes, we'll get better......we need to.


Oh. Anyone saying I'm negative, please read my signature on the bottom of each post.

Truth. Sometimes it hurts. But it's still the truth


I can't argue with any of that
Re: Early reasons for Optimism
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:24 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:24 pm
Smiffy27
My missus summed it up ... "it didn't look as bad as last year" ... I feel better now.
