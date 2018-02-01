|
Whoever takes over at the RFL must surely sack off Sky when the current deal ends.
First match of the season and the stale, dumbed down presentation lingers on. The tired old 'robot intro', inane Terry ...
First set of the season and there was ZERO commentary on the play. Eddie interrupted by Terry before the first tackle, then Baz having to have his say (all the while ignoring the actual play). Compare this to the first NRL match when it is on.
After 5 minutes the TV sound was switched off (for the season) and the Proper Sport radio commentary put on instead. Miles better (even with the pictures being half a second behind the commentary).
Mr Churchill wrote:
Whoever takes over at the RFL must surely sack off Sky when the current deal ends.
First match of the season and the stale, dumbed down presentation lingers on. The tired old 'robot intro', inane Terry ...
First set of the season and there was ZERO commentary on the play. Eddie interrupted by Terry before the first tackle, then Baz having to have his say (all the while ignoring the actual play). Compare this to the first NRL match when it is on.
After 5 minutes the TV sound was switched off (for the season) and the Proper Sport radio commentary put on instead. Miles better (even with the pictures being half a second behind the commentary).
Same here.....watching it with no sound is better than the SKY commentary
Call Me God wrote:
Same here.....watching it with no sound is better than the SKY commentary
That's been my modus operandi for the last two seasons, it works well for me.
I realise it shouldn't be like that, but what else can you do, jeez, people will be getting dewy-eyed about Stevo soon.
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
That's been my modus operandi for the last two seasons, it works well for me.
I realise it shouldn't be like that, but what else can you do, jeez, people will be getting dewy-eyed about Stevo soon.
Do SKY still do that fan commentary thing for the soccer? That'd be fun for SL....
The robot titles and dreadful music must have been in place for 7 years!!
It epitomises the care Sky has in the production.
Posted by
kobashi
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:36 pm
Mr Churchill wrote:
Whoever takes over at the RFL must surely sack off Sky when the current deal ends.
First match of the season and the stale, dumbed down presentation lingers on. The tired old 'robot intro', inane Terry ...
First set of the season and there was ZERO commentary on the play. Eddie interrupted by Terry before the first tackle, then Baz having to have his say (all the while ignoring the actual play). Compare this to the first NRL match when it is on.
After 5 minutes the TV sound was switched off (for the season) and the Proper Sport radio commentary put on instead. Miles better (even with the pictures being half a second behind the commentary).
I got no problem with you being unhappy with sky commentary but your point about whoever takes over @ the RFL must sack of sky can't be serious.
I am pretty sure you know how TV broadcast deals work. Sack off sky is a laughable comment. Where do you think super league coverage is gonna end up?
Do you seriously believe BBC will pay anywhere near what sky currently pay? Time for a reality check. The BBC won't be anywhere near in the running when the next TV deal goes to tender. Same with premier sports!
The only channel that might be interested is BT Sport.
