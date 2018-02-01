WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Finally given up on Sky (commentary)

Finally given up on Sky (commentary)
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:25 pm
Mr Churchill
Mr Churchill
Cheeky half-back
Whoever takes over at the RFL must surely sack off Sky when the current deal ends.

First match of the season and the stale, dumbed down presentation lingers on. The tired old 'robot intro', inane Terry ...

First set of the season and there was ZERO commentary on the play. Eddie interrupted by Terry before the first tackle, then Baz having to have his say (all the while ignoring the actual play). Compare this to the first NRL match when it is on.

After 5 minutes the TV sound was switched off (for the season) and the Proper Sport radio commentary put on instead. Miles better (even with the pictures being half a second behind the commentary).
Re: Finally given up on Sky (commentary)
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:33 pm
Call Me God
Call Me God
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Same here.....watching it with no sound is better than the SKY commentary
Re: Finally given up on Sky (commentary)
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:44 pm
The Devil's Advocate
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
That's been my modus operandi for the last two seasons, it works well for me.

I realise it shouldn't be like that, but what else can you do, jeez, people will be getting dewy-eyed about Stevo soon.
It's a wife mine now!
Re: Finally given up on Sky (commentary)
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:47 pm
Call Me God
Call Me God
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Do SKY still do that fan commentary thing for the soccer? That'd be fun for SL....
Re: Finally given up on Sky (commentary)
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:16 pm
Channel Islander
Channel Islander
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
The robot titles and dreadful music must have been in place for 7 years!!

It epitomises the care Sky has in the production.
Re: Finally given up on Sky (commentary)
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:36 pm
kobashi
kobashi
Cheeky half-back
I got no problem with you being unhappy with sky commentary but your point about whoever takes over @ the RFL must sack of sky can't be serious.

I am pretty sure you know how TV broadcast deals work. Sack off sky is a laughable comment. Where do you think super league coverage is gonna end up?

Do you seriously believe BBC will pay anywhere near what sky currently pay? Time for a reality check. The BBC won't be anywhere near in the running when the next TV deal goes to tender. Same with premier sports!

The only channel that might be interested is BT Sport.

