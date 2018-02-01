I've been researching this, and have got around to making a list of all our junior signings since 2010. Some may be missing, but from the records here is what I have come up with. Feel free to offer any updates or changes.
At the bottom hopefully we can see who is still playing at a good level, let's says NRL - NCL3
I hope that you find it useful, if not interesting.
List
*Current Bulls First Team Players =7
*Current Bulls Academy Players =34
*Bulls Juniors in Super League Squads =6
*Bulls Juniors in Championship Squads =1
*Bulls Juniors in League 1 Squads(Not Bulls Current Squad) =5
*Bulls Juniors in SL Academy Squads =5
*Bulls Juniors Playing in NCP - NCL3 =9
*Unknown or Unattched/Free Agent = 31
2010,
John Bateman, Liam McAvoy,Connor Spencer, Kyle Carter, Jack Milburn, Sam Walton, Jarrod Ward, Ross Knowles, Sam Wood, Jack Cockerham, George Marchant
2011,
Alex Mellor, Curtis Naughton, Josh Casey, Adam Brook, Tom Johnstone, Emerson Whittle, Bradley Adam, Jordan Hargreaves, Nathan Conroy, Steve Copeland, Oliver Roberts
2012,
Jacob Farrell, Isaac Pollard, Sam Bates, Josh Greenwood McDonald, Nick Gomersall, Todd Binns
2013,
Ross Oakes, Liam Kirk, Michael Paul, Callum Ogden, Jack Giorgiou, Jack Hrintchuck, Kieran Walpole, Macauley Barron
2014,
Lewis Ainley, Isaac Farrell, Brandan Wilkinson, Josh Rickett, Zak Baker, James Bentley, Cameron Connolly, Matthew Crimes, Daniel Lee, Luke Hooley, Canaan Smithies, Ethan Ryan, Joe Lumb, Brandon Pickersgill
2015,
Joe Brown, Jacob Trueman, Matthew Storton, Milo Martin, Jay Panter, Evan Hodgson, Dan Waite-Pullan, Wilf Moxon, Cameron Scott, Tyron Travis, Charlie Hanson, Tom Sowerby, Bailey Robinson, Reiss Butterworth
2016,
Ryan Leadbeater, Keiron Todd, Oliver Wilson, Vytas Vaznys, Keelan Foster, Alfie McGrevy, Rowan Milnes, Ryan Butterworth, Lochlan McGill, Ebon Scur, Jack Wilson, Matthew Fletcher, Elliot Culling, Bradley Gallacher, Brandon Wood,
2017,
Luke Littlewood, Connor Appleyard, Matty Race, Joe Stirk, Guy Worstenholme, Lewis Galtress, Jamie Fieldhouse, Bradley Ho, Murphy Smith, Cameron Berry, Anesu Mudoti, Jake Lightowler, Tom Crosland, Thomas Doyle, Alix Stephenson, Tom Forrest, Luke Punton, Coby Gree, Sam Smith
