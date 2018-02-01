WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Junior Signings since 2010 to 2017

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Junior Signings since 2010 to 2017

Post a reply
Junior Signings since 2010 to 2017
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:10 pm
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:10 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4622
I've been researching this, and have got around to making a list of all our junior signings since 2010. Some may be missing, but from the records here is what I have come up with. Feel free to offer any updates or changes.

At the bottom hopefully we can see who is still playing at a good level, let's says NRL - NCL3

I hope that you find it useful, if not interesting.

List

*Current Bulls First Team Players =7
*Current Bulls Academy Players =34
*Bulls Juniors in Super League Squads =6
*Bulls Juniors in Championship Squads =1
*Bulls Juniors in League 1 Squads(Not Bulls Current Squad) =5
*Bulls Juniors in SL Academy Squads =5
*Bulls Juniors Playing in NCP - NCL3 =9
*Unknown or Unattched/Free Agent = 31


2010,

John Bateman, Liam McAvoy,Connor Spencer, Kyle Carter, Jack Milburn, Sam Walton, Jarrod Ward, Ross Knowles, Sam Wood, Jack Cockerham, George Marchant

2011,

Alex Mellor, Curtis Naughton, Josh Casey, Adam Brook, Tom Johnstone, Emerson Whittle, Bradley Adam, Jordan Hargreaves, Nathan Conroy, Steve Copeland, Oliver Roberts

2012,

Jacob Farrell, Isaac Pollard, Sam Bates, Josh Greenwood McDonald, Nick Gomersall, Todd Binns

2013,

Ross Oakes, Liam Kirk, Michael Paul, Callum Ogden, Jack Giorgiou, Jack Hrintchuck, Kieran Walpole, Macauley Barron

2014,

Lewis Ainley, Isaac Farrell, Brandan Wilkinson, Josh Rickett, Zak Baker, James Bentley, Cameron Connolly, Matthew Crimes, Daniel Lee, Luke Hooley, Canaan Smithies, Ethan Ryan, Joe Lumb, Brandon Pickersgill

2015,

Joe Brown, Jacob Trueman, Matthew Storton, Milo Martin, Jay Panter, Evan Hodgson, Dan Waite-Pullan, Wilf Moxon, Cameron Scott, Tyron Travis, Charlie Hanson, Tom Sowerby, Bailey Robinson, Reiss Butterworth


2016,


Ryan Leadbeater, Keiron Todd, Oliver Wilson, Vytas Vaznys, Keelan Foster, Alfie McGrevy, Rowan Milnes, Ryan Butterworth, Lochlan McGill, Ebon Scur, Jack Wilson, Matthew Fletcher, Elliot Culling, Bradley Gallacher, Brandon Wood,

2017,

Luke Littlewood, Connor Appleyard, Matty Race, Joe Stirk, Guy Worstenholme, Lewis Galtress, Jamie Fieldhouse, Bradley Ho, Murphy Smith, Cameron Berry, Anesu Mudoti, Jake Lightowler, Tom Crosland, Thomas Doyle, Alix Stephenson, Tom Forrest, Luke Punton, Coby Gree, Sam Smith
Re: Junior Signings since 2010 to 2017
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:59 pm
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:59 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4622
Most of those NCL players playing in the premier league, which is one below our division. Maybe bring them back and have a look in the reserve grade?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Broad Ings Warrior, Bulls4Champs, feebleweasel, HiramC, josefw, martinwildbull, RickyF1 and 145 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,682,3542,49276,5474,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
12-16
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
38-12
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM