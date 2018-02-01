It is only a matter of days before Wigan play Hull FC in a legitimate Super League clash, and Leeds plays Melbourne in the prestigious WCC. Yet I have seen no news about either of these games in the Australian newspapers that I read (The Australian, The Sydney Morning Herald).
Who is responsible for marketing these games: the NRL or the RFL?
These matches, being held in the Australian preseason, should be big draws for rugby league starved Aussie fans. Yet most Australians don't know about them.
Any crowd less than 20,000 for either of them will be a flop.
Has the "headless" RFL dropped the ball again?
Who is responsible for marketing these games: the NRL or the RFL?
These matches, being held in the Australian preseason, should be big draws for rugby league starved Aussie fans. Yet most Australians don't know about them.
Any crowd less than 20,000 for either of them will be a flop.
Has the "headless" RFL dropped the ball again?