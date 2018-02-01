|
Local derbies are an important part of rugby league: Wigan vs St Helens, Hull FC vs Hull KR, Easts (Sydney Roosters) vs Souths in the NRL
Catalans vs Toulouse was a great local derby in the French Elite competition over a decade ago. Hopefully it will soon be reinstated in Super League.
But Leeds vs Bradford was one of the great local derbies of the first decade of Super League. I miss it. Don't you?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Well this is going to end well...
Be a few years before its back.
Miss it massively. Although the games against Leigh filled the gap well from 2015-16 especially the 2015 Championship opener at their place!
|
|
Yep, one of the big games in sport.
Personally, not one iota.
|
|
|
1/10
|
|
Local derbies are for misty eyed, parochial stuck-in-the-pasts Jean. What us Northern rugby league fans really want is Belgrade Vs Winnipeg.
|
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
LOL how your pigeons and your ferrets doing jean
|
|
|
Yes. Always loved those games, although normally I wouldn't walk to the end of our garden to watch an all-Yorkshire match. I've never cared about Hull v Hull KR, but Leeds v Bradford somehow did catch the imagination. Of course the huge crowds and razzmatazz of the early SL era at Bradford helped.
|
|
"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
