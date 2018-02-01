WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do you miss the Leeds-Bradford local derby?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Do you miss the Leeds-Bradford local derby?

Post a reply
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:34 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 15th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4796
Location: Carcassonne, France
Local derbies are an important part of rugby league: Wigan vs St Helens, Hull FC vs Hull KR, Easts (Sydney Roosters) vs Souths in the NRL

Catalans vs Toulouse was a great local derby in the French Elite competition over a decade ago. Hopefully it will soon be reinstated in Super League.

But Leeds vs Bradford was one of the great local derbies of the first decade of Super League. I miss it. Don't you?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by Bull Mania on Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:43 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 17th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 700
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4959
Well this is going to end well...

Be a few years before its back.
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:46 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 11th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 712
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3301
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Miss it massively. Although the games against Leigh filled the gap well from 2015-16 especially the 2015 Championship opener at their place!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Posted by Sadfish on Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:28 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 12th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 556
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20580
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
Yep, one of the big games in sport.
Image
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:40 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,547
Quiz Score: 616
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3286
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Personally, not one iota.
It's a wife mine now!
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:56 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 16th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10792
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
No
1/10
Posted by King Street Cat on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:08 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 14th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 628
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2913
Location: WF4
Local derbies are for misty eyed, parochial stuck-in-the-pasts Jean. What us Northern rugby league fans really want is Belgrade Vs Winnipeg.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Posted by j.c on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:19 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 20th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6807
LOL how your pigeons and your ferrets doing jean
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:31 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 11th / 76,547
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5368
Location: London
Yes. Always loved those games, although normally I wouldn't walk to the end of our garden to watch an all-Yorkshire match. I've never cared about Hull v Hull KR, but Leeds v Bradford somehow did catch the imagination. Of course the huge crowds and razzmatazz of the early SL era at Bradford helped.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, Big Steve, Call Me God, caslad75, Channel Islander, Charlie Sheen, coco the fullback, ColD, Durham Giant, Egg Banjo, endoman, JonB95, King Street Cat, kobashi, MattyB, NickyKiss, Norman Stanley Fletcher, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, PrinterThe, rhinos21, Rhinoshaund III, Roy Haggerty, Salford red all over, Seth, The Devil's Advocate, Walter Neff, will_leeds, Willzay and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,682,3542,49276,5474,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
12-16
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
38-12
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM