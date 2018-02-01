WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Leeds.

Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 6:38 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 01, 2018 6:38 pm
karetaker User avatar
Warrington team: Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Matty Russell, Kevin Brown, Tyrone Roberts, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Interchanges: Ben Westwood, Joe Philbin, George King, Declan Patton.
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 6:49 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 01, 2018 6:49 pm
karetaker User avatar
As i said with exception of Russell. Was hoping for Mitch Brown.
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:07 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:07 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:26 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:26 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
karetaker wrote:
As i said with exception of Russell. Was hoping for Mitch Brown.


I was hoping for Mrs Brown, rather than Russell
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:39 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:39 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Good to see a starting line up from 1-13 in the correct order.
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:12 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:12 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
......after you, Claude
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:19 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:19 pm
This is not pretty. Started well now we look bereft of ideas and unable to cause them problems.they can be patient, they're comfortable at the minute.
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:49 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:49 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
I'm expecting more from Roberts this half the lazy git.
Popped his head out in the last 5/6 mins with a testing kick.
He's on a lot of money to be dummy half.
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:59 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:59 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
I'm expecting more from Roberts this half the lazy git.
Popped his head out in the last 5/6 mins with a testing kick.
He's on a lot of money to be dummy half.

theres a few lazy gits out there for us
Re: Tonight's game v Leeds.
Post Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:16 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:16 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Leeds look all over champions.
Wire...well disappointing is an understatement.
Very miffed off with Roberts.

Taxi for Price and take Roberts with you!
