|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3959
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Warrington team: Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Matty Russell, Kevin Brown, Tyrone Roberts, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Ben Murdoch-Masila.
Interchanges: Ben Westwood, Joe Philbin, George King, Declan Patton.
|
|
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 6:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3959
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
As i said with exception of Russell. Was hoping for Mitch Brown.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2976
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
20th / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pmPosts:
5707Location:
South Stand.....bored
|
karetaker wrote:
As i said with exception of Russell. Was hoping for Mitch Brown.
I was hoping for Mrs Brown, rather than Russell
|
|
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
|
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2976
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Good to see a starting line up from 1-13 in the correct order.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
20th / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pmPosts:
5707Location:
South Stand.....bored
|
|
|
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
|
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 8:19 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 910
|
This is not pretty. Started well now we look bereft of ideas and unable to cause them problems.they can be patient, they're comfortable at the minute.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
21st / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9220
|
I'm expecting more from Roberts this half the lazy git.
Popped his head out in the last 5/6 mins with a testing kick.
He's on a lot of money to be dummy half.
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6725
Location: Home sweet home
|
rubber duckie wrote:
I'm expecting more from Roberts this half the lazy git.
Popped his head out in the last 5/6 mins with a testing kick.
He's on a lot of money to be dummy half.
theres a few lazy gits out there for us
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
21st / 76,547
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9220
|
Leeds look all over champions.
Wire...well disappointing is an understatement.
Very miffed off with Roberts.
Taxi for Price and take Roberts with you!
|
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, atomic, Bob65, CW8, gary numan, Gazwire, GeoffRoebuck, Google Adsense [Bot], Hasbag, Hatfield Town Wire, Instalamus, Jack Steel, karetaker, Keithslyblind drunk, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, Logger, Man Mountain, Maverick Rhino, Milly, moxi1, Oxford Exile, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, runningman29, Saint_Claire, sally cinnamon, silver2, Slugger McBatt, Smiffy27, son of headingley, Suzy Banyon, takethetwo, Uncle Rico, Who are ya!!, Wire n Steel, Wire Weaver, Wrath and 632 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,682,354
|2,492
|76,547
|4,559
|SET