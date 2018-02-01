|
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
15th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 amPosts:
1327
|
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
25Rep Position:
2nd / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 amPosts:
625
|
|
|
|
Posted by
wire-quin
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:47 am
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
16th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pmPosts:
5577Location:
Looking for a coach that can coach
|
Hopefully even these chavs will see the need for a London franchise. Anything is better than another internal, parochial, inward looking northerner at the helm.
|
|
Mac out!
|
|
Reputation Points:
16Rep Position:
6th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pmPosts:
12155Location:
Leeds 13
|
The wrong answer to the wrong question. And it's pretty embarassing that we're so desperate for a "messiah" that we're allowing a self-publicist such as him to feign interest in the sport for his own personal interests.
|
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
20th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
608
Joined:
Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pmPosts:
1230Location:
Inside my own head
|
I am getting really fed up with people who know nothing about rugby league completely slagging it off...
|
|
|
Posted by
bren2k
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:00 am
|
Reputation Points:
21Rep Position:
3rd / 76,533
Quiz Score:
140
Joined:
Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pmPosts:
13544Location:
Ossett
|
I haven't seem him slag it off - he has stated a fact that many RL fans are comfortably familiar with; the game is on its knees - financially and in reputational/PR terms. It's lamented on here on a daily basis for starters.
He may be an abrasive character, but he has a strong track record of turning around the fortunes of various sports; certainly a more attractive proposition than Nigel Wood or Ralph Rimmer.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
14th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pmPosts:
1825
|
bramleyrhino wrote:
The wrong answer to the wrong question. And it's pretty embarassing that we're so desperate for a "messiah" that we're allowing a self-publicist such as him to feign interest in the sport for his own personal interests.
Well of course its in his own interested, he is a promoter thats his business, now if he can boost RL profile and boost sponsership crowds etr tgen he will have done a good job and be paid handsomely for ir.
Now wether he is the right man for the job is open for debate.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
16Rep Position:
6th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pmPosts:
12155Location:
Leeds 13
|
rollin thunder wrote:
Well of course its in his own interested, he is a promoter thats his business, now if he can boost RL profile and boost sponsership crowds etr tgen he will have done a good job and be paid handsomely for ir.
Now wether he is the right man for the job is open for debate.
If Eddie Hearn is still talking about RL next week I would be amazed, never mind next month.
There are 12 clubs in Super League alone. That means that there are are at least 12 people in the game with the word "marketing" in their job title. If they aren't working to increase crowds, reach new audiences and grow sponsorship revenue, then what the feck are they doing?
The game doesn't need a saviour, it doesn't need a messiah. It needs club owners to see the bigger picture and for people to do their jobs properly.
Last edited by bramleyrhino
on Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:21 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
14th / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pmPosts:
1825
|
bramleyrhino wrote:
If Eddie Hearn is still talking about RL next week I would be amazed, never mind next month.
There are 12 clubs in Super League alone. That means that there are are at least 12 people in the game with the word "marketing" in their job title. If they aren't working to increase crowds, reach new audiences and grow sponsorship revenue, then what the feck are they doing?
I agree
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Blue tack, bramleyrhino, bren2k, djhudds, Fordy, Grimmy, HXSparky, MrFlibble, rollin thunder, Salford red all over, Someday, Wigg'n, yorksguy1865 and 110 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,682,023
|1,268
|76,533
|4,559
|SET