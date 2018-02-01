WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Savior?

Savior?

Savior?
Thu Feb 01, 2018 1:09 am
Huddersfield1895
Huddersfield1895
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1327
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... g-11945250
Thu Feb 01, 2018 3:22 am
Call Me God
Call Me God
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 625
Thu Feb 01, 2018 7:47 am
wire-quin
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5577
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Hopefully even these chavs will see the need for a London franchise. Anything is better than another internal, parochial, inward looking northerner at the helm.
Mac out!
Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:04 am
bramleyrhino
bramleyrhino
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12155
Location: Leeds 13
The wrong answer to the wrong question. And it's pretty embarassing that we're so desperate for a "messiah" that we're allowing a self-publicist such as him to feign interest in the sport for his own personal interests.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Thu Feb 01, 2018 9:25 am
yorksguy1865
yorksguy1865
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1230
Location: Inside my own head
I am getting really fed up with people who know nothing about rugby league completely slagging it off...
Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:00 am
bren2k
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13544
Location: Ossett
I haven't seem him slag it off - he has stated a fact that many RL fans are comfortably familiar with; the game is on its knees - financially and in reputational/PR terms. It's lamented on here on a daily basis for starters.

He may be an abrasive character, but he has a strong track record of turning around the fortunes of various sports; certainly a more attractive proposition than Nigel Wood or Ralph Rimmer.
Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:07 am
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1825
bramleyrhino wrote:
The wrong answer to the wrong question. And it's pretty embarassing that we're so desperate for a "messiah" that we're allowing a self-publicist such as him to feign interest in the sport for his own personal interests.

Well of course its in his own interested, he is a promoter thats his business, now if he can boost RL profile and boost sponsership crowds etr tgen he will have done a good job and be paid handsomely for ir.
Now wether he is the right man for the job is open for debate.
Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:18 am
bramleyrhino
bramleyrhino
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12155
Location: Leeds 13
rollin thunder wrote:
Well of course its in his own interested, he is a promoter thats his business, now if he can boost RL profile and boost sponsership crowds etr tgen he will have done a good job and be paid handsomely for ir.
Now wether he is the right man for the job is open for debate.


If Eddie Hearn is still talking about RL next week I would be amazed, never mind next month.

There are 12 clubs in Super League alone. That means that there are are at least 12 people in the game with the word "marketing" in their job title. If they aren't working to increase crowds, reach new audiences and grow sponsorship revenue, then what the feck are they doing?

The game doesn't need a saviour, it doesn't need a messiah. It needs club owners to see the bigger picture and for people to do their jobs properly.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Thu Feb 01, 2018 10:19 am
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1825
bramleyrhino wrote:
If Eddie Hearn is still talking about RL next week I would be amazed, never mind next month.

There are 12 clubs in Super League alone. That means that there are are at least 12 people in the game with the word "marketing" in their job title. If they aren't working to increase crowds, reach new audiences and grow sponsorship revenue, then what the feck are they doing?

I agree

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

