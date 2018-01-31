|
Well he hasn't let us down. Tipped us to finish 9th. The man is a joke.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Posted by
Redscat
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 8:55 pm
I agree - what an idiot. Just what do Wakefield Trinity have to do to prove to these so-called "pundits" that the club have put together a first class side, that includes probably the best pack in Superleague, and mean business. Every club has its purple patch. It's over fifty years since ours and we are now overdue. WE MEAN BUSINESS!!!! The only "expert" that appears to give Trinity any credance is Gary Schofield.
Posted by
BOJ042
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:01 pm
on paper and money spent we should finish somewhere between 7-10......his prediction is not that far off.....but games are not won on paper!!!!!
I think we need a few back to back seasons like last year to be really taken seriously, by these so called pundits.
We have a really good squad this year and could break into the top 4.
I do think though it will be a little tougher than last year. I back the same top 4 as last year, though with a change in the order. After that, us, then Warrington and Wigan. I don't think there will be much between the rest
Posted by
Redscat
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:14 pm
I don't necessarily agree EW. Warrington seemed to go almost instantly from no hopers a few seasons ago to an "acceptable force in the game", and to maybe a lesser degree, Huddersfield. I tend to think that the rest of Superleague and the Press seem to have a downer on Trinity. Unfashionable is the word.
Posted by
Upanunder
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:21 pm
and we did.......over achieve....last season, due to 7 other clubs under achieving...
Its daft really, we could very easily have finished a couple of places higher, its difficult to figure out the calculations used to come up with a most likely position of 9th.
I mean, yeah it could happen, and worse is possible, absolutely anything COULD happen, but is it really that likely ?
I'm quite happy for us to continue flying under the radar, the longer that goes on the better.
Posted by
lampyboy
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:32 pm
Last season was great and I would expect to go that bit better this season. The lesson from last season must be to learn from the losses to Hull and Saints and make sure we can go that one step further.
I also think teams will take us more seriously this season and expect a more competitive game.
Redscat wrote:
I don't necessarily agree EW. Warrington seemed to go almost instantly from no hopers a few seasons ago to an "acceptable force in the game", and to maybe a lesser degree, Huddersfield. I tend to think that the rest of Superleague and the Press seem to have a downer on Trinity. Unfashionable is the word.
Agree to a certain extent but it took Cas a few seasons of decent finishes to gain any respect. They've been in the top 5 since 2014. I think if we finish similar to last season this coming one, old perceptions from some will go.
it does get on your nerves a bit that other teams, can get a good coach and have a couple of decent seasons and they are on their way up but we're still benefitting from other teams failures.
