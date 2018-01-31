WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Bentley Dual Reg

James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:23 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:23 pm
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Bentley to play for Sheff Eagles on friday night in there season opener at Dewsbury.
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:37 pm
Posted by beefy1 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:37 pm
beefy1


Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Who will also have Garry Lo and Corey Aston on loan from Castleford, who are dual reg partners with Halifax.
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:38 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:38 pm
Bull Mania


Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Johnbulls wrote:
Bentley to play for Sheff Eagles on friday night in there season opener at Dewsbury.



The Dual-Reg farce is certainly in full swing already in the championship for the opening weekend. Making a farce of the compeition as it is going to be a lottery each week of what sort of side each team has out, depending on what players are released on dual-reg that week.
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:49 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:49 pm
Bulls Boy 2011


Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Remember that time when Leeds were dual registered with Fev and loaned us 4 players :lol: Dual reg has always been a joke the way the RFL run it.

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 4:53 pm
Posted by Bulliac on Wed Jan 31, 2018 4:53 pm
Bulliac


Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Location: Bradbados
Problem has always been how to give game time to players not in the first team but are too old for academy. The sooner ALL teams are running an A team, the sooner this farce will end.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 5:37 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 5:37 pm
paulwalker71


Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Location: Bradford
I feel sorry for Dewsbury

They would have looked at the Sheffield squad, rubbed their hands together and thought: 'right lads, this is an easy two points'

Then the squad is announced with Lo and Aston, plus FOUR dual-reg players from St Helens (it's not just Bentley!) and suddenly its a different proposition.

Of course next week, when Saints and Can cop for a few injuries, they recall their players and whoever plays Sheffield next week has an easy ride.

Total farce
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 6:29 pm
Posted by thepimp007 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 6:29 pm
thepimp007


Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
No wonder they havent signed any permanent players
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 7:20 pm
Posted by Cokey on Wed Jan 31, 2018 7:20 pm
Cokey


Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Location: Across The Universe
Bulliac wrote:
Problem has always been how to give game time to players not in the first team but are too old for academy. The sooner ALL teams are running an A team, the sooner this farce will end.


Correct.
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:12 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:12 pm
paulwalker71


Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Location: Bradford
To be fair to St Helens they did have a Reserve team but decided to abandon it as very few other teams did, and there weren't enough games to make it worthwhile.

The same issue arises with this season, If you look at the Bulls reserves fixtures on the site, we've only got 10 games. Aside from ourselves the only other teams are Wigan, Wakefield, Keighley and Halifax.

So only two SL teams can manage to run a reserve team, yet two teams in League 1 can manage to do so. Go figure!

Basically, if they make it compulsory for all SL teams then St Helens and, I believe, Hull and Warrington (among others) would be more than happy to run reserve teams. I believe that the main opposition comes from our old friend Mr Hetherington. He'd rather use Featherstone as his 'reserve grade'.
Re: James Bentley Dual Reg
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:21 pm
Posted by HamsterChops on Wed Jan 31, 2018 9:21 pm
HamsterChops


Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Location: No longer Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
Then the squad is announced with Lo and Aston, plus FOUR dual-reg players from St Helens (it's not just Bentley!) and suddenly its a different proposition.


One of them will have to miss out. Rules state no more than 5 loan + dual reg players (and no more than 4 of those 5 can be DR I think). Point is still a valid one though.


paulwalker71 wrote:
Of course next week, when Saints and Can cop for a few injuries, they recall their players and whoever plays Sheffield next week has an easy ride.


Saints can recall, Cas can't. Again the rules. Minimum 1 month loan period for Lo & Aston, as with all loans.


paulwalker71 wrote:
Total farce


No argument
