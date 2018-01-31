|
Bentley to play for Sheff Eagles on friday night in there season opener at Dewsbury.
|
Posted by
beefy1
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:37 pm
Who will also have Garry Lo and Corey Aston on loan from Castleford, who are dual reg partners with Halifax.
Johnbulls wrote:
Bentley to play for Sheff Eagles on friday night in there season opener at Dewsbury.
The Dual-Reg farce is certainly in full swing already in the championship for the opening weekend. Making a farce of the compeition as it is going to be a lottery each week of what sort of side each team has out, depending on what players are released on dual-reg that week.
Remember that time when Leeds were dual registered with Fev and loaned us 4 players
Dual reg has always been a joke the way the RFL run it.
Posted by
Bulliac
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 4:53 pm
Problem has always been how to give game time to players not in the first team but are too old for academy. The sooner ALL teams are running an A team, the sooner this farce will end.
I feel sorry for Dewsbury
They would have looked at the Sheffield squad, rubbed their hands together and thought: 'right lads, this is an easy two points'
Then the squad is announced with Lo and Aston, plus FOUR dual-reg players from St Helens (it's not just Bentley!) and suddenly its a different proposition.
Of course next week, when Saints and Can cop for a few injuries, they recall their players and whoever plays Sheffield next week has an easy ride.
Total farce
No wonder they havent signed any permanent players
Posted by
Cokey
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 7:20 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Problem has always been how to give game time to players not in the first team but are too old for academy. The sooner ALL teams are running an A team, the sooner this farce will end.
Correct.
To be fair to St Helens they did have a Reserve team but decided to abandon it as very few other teams did, and there weren't enough games to make it worthwhile.
The same issue arises with this season, If you look at the Bulls reserves fixtures on the site, we've only got 10 games. Aside from ourselves the only other teams are Wigan, Wakefield, Keighley and Halifax.
So only two SL teams can manage to run a reserve team, yet two teams in League 1 can manage to do so. Go figure!
Basically, if they make it compulsory for all SL teams then St Helens and, I believe, Hull and Warrington (among others) would be more than happy to run reserve teams. I believe that the main opposition comes from our old friend Mr Hetherington. He'd rather use Featherstone as his 'reserve grade'.
paulwalker71 wrote:
Then the squad is announced with Lo and Aston, plus FOUR dual-reg players from St Helens (it's not just Bentley!) and suddenly its a different proposition.
One of them will have to miss out. Rules state no more than 5 loan + dual reg players (and no more than 4 of those 5 can be DR I think). Point is still a valid one though.
paulwalker71 wrote:
Of course next week, when Saints and Can cop for a few injuries, they recall their players and whoever plays Sheffield next week has an easy ride.
Saints can recall, Cas can't. Again the rules. Minimum 1 month loan period for Lo & Aston, as with all loans.
paulwalker71 wrote:
Total farce
No argument
