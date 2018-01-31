|
Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
|
The 19-man squad in full is:
1 Adam Quinlan
3 Thomas Minns
4 Andrew Heffernan
5 Ryan Shaw
7 Danny McGuire
9 Shaun Lunt
10 Mose Masoe
11 Maurice Blair
12 James Greenwood
13 Ben Kavanagh
14 Lee Jewitt
17 Chris Clarkson
19 Tommy Lee
20 Matty Marsh
21 Robbie Mulhern
22 Liam Salter
24 Chris Atkin
29 Jordan Walne
36 Justin Carney
|
Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
|
But more importantly the TRinnnnnnn
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Ryan Hampshire
Keegan Hirst
Justin Horo
Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Pauli Pauli
Bill Tupou
Kyle Wood
Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
|
MCB and Hampshire to Miss out , forecast is wet day and pretty close to freezing at KO - 3 degrees
Posted by
WTID1873
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:14 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2018 10:07 am
Posts: 5
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
MCB and Hampshire to Miss out , forecast is wet day and pretty close to freezing at KO - 3 degrees
Annakin and Hampshire will miss out I think
|
MCB and Annakin to miss out for me.
Posted by
vastman
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:27 pm
Reputation Points:
60Rep Position:
1st / 76,533
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
27022Location:
Poodle Power!
little wayne69 wrote:
MCB and Annakin to miss out for me.
Got to have Hampshire on the bench for me. If we can't steam roller them with our big pack and three forwards on the bench I don't see a fourth forward making any difference. An extra pivot player on the other hand could change the direction of a game.
Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
vastman wrote:
Got to have Hampshire on the bench for me. If we can't steam roller them with our big pack and three forwards on the bench I don't see a fourth forward making any difference. An extra pivot player on the other hand could change the direction of a game.
Couldn't agree more, I think Annakin's there just in case of an injury in the warm up to Horo,Ashurst,Kirmond, or Arona, and I think your spot on with Hampshire.
Posted by
Wildcat26
on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:37 pm
|
Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
Jones-Bishop
Miller
Finn
Fifita
Wood
England
Ashurst
Horo
Arona
Pauli Pauli
Hirst
Kirmond
Hampshire
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 404
little wayne69 wrote:
MCB and Annakin to miss out for me.
I agree with that. Hampshire Horo Hirst & Pauli on bench.
|
Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
|
Wildcat26 wrote:
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
Jones-Bishop
Miller
Finn
Fifita
Wood
England
Ashurst
Horo
Arona
Pauli Pauli
Hirst
Kirmond
Hampshire
Cant argue strongly either way, the one thing I do think is when we have lacked a bit of oomph down the middle annikin always gives us a lift. Plus the interchange with arona worked well last year. Equally if we need to rotate at hooker could see hampshire coming on and finn hooking. Think it will be a close run thing - at home seven games in we would hammer them but big crowd first game etc etc
