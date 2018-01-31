WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HullKr v Wakefield squads

HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:06 pm
Posted by Kirmudgeonly on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:06 pm
Kirmudgeonly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
The 19-man squad in full is:

1 Adam Quinlan
3 Thomas Minns
4 Andrew Heffernan
5 Ryan Shaw
7 Danny McGuire
9 Shaun Lunt
10 Mose Masoe
11 Maurice Blair
12 James Greenwood
13 Ben Kavanagh
14 Lee Jewitt
17 Chris Clarkson
19 Tommy Lee
20 Matty Marsh
21 Robbie Mulhern
22 Liam Salter
24 Chris Atkin
29 Jordan Walne
36 Justin Carney
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:07 pm
Posted by Kirmudgeonly on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:07 pm
Kirmudgeonly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
But more importantly the TRinnnnnnn

Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Ryan Hampshire
Keegan Hirst
Justin Horo
Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Pauli Pauli
Bill Tupou
Kyle Wood
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:10 pm
Posted by Kirmudgeonly on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:10 pm
Kirmudgeonly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
MCB and Hampshire to Miss out , forecast is wet day and pretty close to freezing at KO - 3 degrees
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:14 pm
Posted by WTID1873 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:14 pm
WTID1873 Stevo's Armpit
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
MCB and Hampshire to Miss out , forecast is wet day and pretty close to freezing at KO - 3 degrees


Annakin and Hampshire will miss out I think
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:18 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:18 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
MCB and Annakin to miss out for me.
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:27 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:27 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
little wayne69 wrote:
MCB and Annakin to miss out for me.


Got to have Hampshire on the bench for me. If we can't steam roller them with our big pack and three forwards on the bench I don't see a fourth forward making any difference. An extra pivot player on the other hand could change the direction of a game.
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:34 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:34 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
vastman wrote:
Got to have Hampshire on the bench for me. If we can't steam roller them with our big pack and three forwards on the bench I don't see a fourth forward making any difference. An extra pivot player on the other hand could change the direction of a game.

Couldn't agree more, I think Annakin's there just in case of an injury in the warm up to Horo,Ashurst,Kirmond, or Arona, and I think your spot on with Hampshire.
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:37 pm
Posted by Wildcat26 on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:37 pm
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
Jones-Bishop
Miller
Finn
Fifita
Wood
England
Ashurst
Horo
Arona

Pauli Pauli
Hirst
Kirmond
Hampshire
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:47 pm
Posted by metallicat on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:47 pm
metallicat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
little wayne69 wrote:
MCB and Annakin to miss out for me.

I agree with that. Hampshire Horo Hirst & Pauli on bench.
Re: HullKr v Wakefield squads
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:49 pm
Posted by Kirmudgeonly on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:49 pm
Kirmudgeonly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Wildcat26 wrote:
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
Jones-Bishop
Miller
Finn
Fifita
Wood
England
Ashurst
Horo
Arona

Pauli Pauli
Hirst
Kirmond
Hampshire

Cant argue strongly either way, the one thing I do think is when we have lacked a bit of oomph down the middle annikin always gives us a lift. Plus the interchange with arona worked well last year. Equally if we need to rotate at hooker could see hampshire coming on and finn hooking. Think it will be a close run thing - at home seven games in we would hammer them but big crowd first game etc etc
