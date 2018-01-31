WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Salford

19 Man Squad v Salford
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 12:07 pm
Posted by wiganrugbyblog on Wed Jan 31, 2018 12:07 pm
Re: 19 Man Squad v Salford
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:45 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:45 pm
I’d leave out Forsyth and Tautai but I’m expecting it to be Forsyth and Hamlin.
Re: 19 Man Squad v Salford
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by NSW on Wed Jan 31, 2018 6:00 pm
STomkins
Davies
Sarginson
Gildart
Marshall
Williams
Powell
Clubb
Lealuai
Flower
JTomkins
Farrell
Sutton

Isa
Nuuausala
Tautai
Escare

Thinks it’ll be a matter of time til Escare stars at FB with Sam at 7 for 80 mins.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Re: 19 Man Squad v Salford
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 6:40 pm
Posted by Cruncher on Wed Jan 31, 2018 6:40 pm
Hopefully we won't have lost too many matches by then.

