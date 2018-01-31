The Championship competition starts this weekend and I have see nothing in the press regarding the launch and what is to come. I know Fax had a bit on their twitter about the launch. There is absolute F.A on the RFL website. Plenty of SL. what each team is going to do etc but knack all about our league. Nothing in the local paper (not that I expect much from the courier). its like is doesn't exist. The RFL go on about expanding bla bla bla but cannot be bothered to put anything on their own website t promote their sport. They go on about Toronto and Fax in London giving greater exposure. Bolloc ks. This game in the lower leagues will die out. Anyway here's hoping for a Fax win on Sunday. Up the Fax