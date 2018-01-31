WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disapointed

Disapointed
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 11:49 am
Posted by Faxlore on Wed Jan 31, 2018 11:49 am
Faxlore User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 439
The Championship competition starts this weekend and I have see nothing in the press regarding the launch and what is to come. I know Fax had a bit on their twitter about the launch. There is absolute F.A on the RFL website. Plenty of SL. what each team is going to do etc but knack all about our league. Nothing in the local paper (not that I expect much from the courier). its like is doesn't exist. The RFL go on about expanding bla bla bla but cannot be bothered to put anything on their own website t promote their sport. They go on about Toronto and Fax in London giving greater exposure. Bolloc ks. This game in the lower leagues will die out. Anyway here's hoping for a Fax win on Sunday. Up the Fax :ROCKS:
Re: Disapointed
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 12:01 pm
Posted by faxcar on Wed Jan 31, 2018 12:01 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,533
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2624
Faxlore wrote:
The Championship competition starts this weekend and I have see nothing in the press regarding the launch and what is to come. I know Fax had a bit on their twitter about the launch. There is absolute F.A on the RFL website. Plenty of SL. what each team is going to do etc but knack all about our league. Nothing in the local paper (not that I expect much from the courier). its like is doesn't exist. The RFL go on about expanding bla bla bla but cannot be bothered to put anything on their own website t promote their sport. They go on about Toronto and Fax in London giving greater exposure. Bolloc ks. This game in the lower leagues will die out. Anyway here's hoping for a Fax win on Sunday. Up the Fax :ROCKS:

At best we are just a stepping stone and at worst just a dead brick.
Nigel Wood stated, "The Champ clubs are an important bridge between the lower clubs and SL."
They need us to stay this way so the can just pick off the best of what we develope and have somewhere for their returning from injury / fringe players to get a game so they don't have to run reserve sides.
Re: Disapointed
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:29 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Wed Jan 31, 2018 1:29 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 18th / 76,533
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2560
Location: Shuddersfield
faxcar wrote:
At best we are just a stepping stone and at worst just a dead brick.
Nigel Wood stated, "The Champ clubs are an important bridge between the lower clubs and SL."
They need us to stay this way so the can just pick off the best of what we develope and have somewhere for their returning from injury / fringe players to get a game so they don't have to run reserve sides.

This sums up my feelings about the present day game entirely.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Disapointed
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 4:01 pm
Posted by faxcar on Wed Jan 31, 2018 4:01 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,533
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2624
Hudd-Shay wrote:
This sums up my feelings about the present day game entirely.

Once the new favourites are in SL, (the criteria for which will be manufactured by the RFL to ensure their admittance)
the door will be well and truly shut with the squeeze on the rest really set in place.

They will allow just enough funding to keep some afloat to act as feeder clubs and for these clubs there will be a choice between accept it or die off as is allready starting to happen now.

They only need a dozen or so and they won't be bothered in the slightest who these clubs are.

For the suporters of these clubs it will be a similar choice, either accept it and keep going or let your support die, many of us and not just at Fax have been thinking this way for some time now with more and more getting to this point.

As long as it's good value entertainment wise I will probably keep watching Fax at any level and accept it but i'm not sure if I have the motivation if the standard becomes poor.
Re: Disapointed
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 5:06 pm
Posted by atomic on Wed Jan 31, 2018 5:06 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 19th / 76,533
Quiz Score: 684
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4451
If you were being paid £500k for taking the match to London,I doubt we would see any complaints around exposure. Its exposure for Toronto and to their future expansionists.

Now this is where it needs getting a grip of,before others follow and think they can do exactly the same,without giving compensation.

Now that doesn't mean you as club can sit there and wait for it to come to you. You must embrace opportunities like this and make it work in Fax's favour,that way the Championship is exposed and a bigger profile created.

Or you can continue to dwell on things that will be, if change doesn't happen.
Re: Disapointed
Post Wed Jan 31, 2018 5:48 pm
Posted by Faxlore on Wed Jan 31, 2018 5:48 pm
Faxlore User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 439
atomic wrote:
If you were being paid £500k for taking the match to London,I doubt we would see any complaints around exposure. Its exposure for Toronto and to their future expansionists.

Now this is where it needs getting a grip of,before others follow and think they can do exactly the same,without giving compensation.

Now that doesn't mean you as club can sit there and wait for it to come to you. You must embrace opportunities like this and make it work in Fax's favour,that way the Championship is exposed and a bigger profile created.

Or you can continue to dwell on things that will be, if change doesn't happen.

Im not talking about just giving Fax exposure, although I would welcome it, Im on about proper exposure for the whole league and all the teams in the Championship that kicks off in 2 days. There is nothing and that shows what contempt our governing body has towards the lower leagues.

