Hey,
I've asked this on the VT so apologies for a re-post but I thought I'd ask you guys since we probably enjoy trips to Amsterdam on the ferries more than most...
I'll be there on 10th feb so really don't want to miss the Hull v Wigan match.
Did anyone go over there last season and manage to see an RL match, if so can you recommend a pub? I've googled the sports bars but before I go visit them all and beg them to show the match I thought I'd see if you guys already know of one
Thanks in advance
I've asked this on the VT so apologies for a re-post but I thought I'd ask you guys since we probably enjoy trips to Amsterdam on the ferries more than most...
I'll be there on 10th feb so really don't want to miss the Hull v Wigan match.
Did anyone go over there last season and manage to see an RL match, if so can you recommend a pub? I've googled the sports bars but before I go visit them all and beg them to show the match I thought I'd see if you guys already know of one
Thanks in advance