number 6 wrote:
oh look, another thread having ago at toronto!
paronoia setting in? why not wait and see then have a moan
Fair enough....you'll welcome the new guys on the back of "smoke and mirror" and that's your prerogative.
Mind you, as a fan of the London Broncos, I would advise anyone remotely in favour of the North American outfit to toughen up, because there'll be loads of threads regarding favouritism towards the club, regardless of if there is any evidence or not. In the case of London there was never any evidence, but within a year and a bit Toronto have had more leg-ups than London, Wales and PSG got between them...like being allowed to play all their away games in a block, rather than being told to find another ground in North America. Maybe in a town like Hamilton or Boston, who Perez assures us are chomping at the bit........or could it be that the massive savings that their "sponsor" will achieve by not flying the wolfpack there and back every fortnight, combined with the savings in accommodation as most of their squad can be at home with their mums until July were just too good to resist for the BILLIONAIRE owner.
PrinterThe wrote:
I know, it's embarrassing. Especially when he'll already know the answer to the question he's asked so is just starting a new thread to have a moan.
So you know the answer do you, because I don't. They SHOULD be made to play one home one away as they SHOULD have been for the season....but until Adam Pearson and his buddies see what TV deal they bring, nobody will know.