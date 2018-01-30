WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 888 Qualifiers 2018

888 Qualifiers 2018
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:30 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:30 pm
Call Me God
I wonder. If Toronto Wolfpack make the Middle 8's this year, will they be forced to play Home and Away an alternate weekends as they should, or will they be given another leg up, as they have by being allowed to play all their H&A games in blocks in the regular season?
Re: 888 Qualifiers 2018
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:42 pm
Posted by number 6 on Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:42 pm
number 6
oh look, another thread having ago at toronto!

paronoia setting in? why not wait and see then have a moan
Re: 888 Qualifiers 2018
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:47 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:47 pm
number 6 wrote:
oh look, another thread having ago at toronto!

paronoia setting in? why not wait and see then have a moan


I know, it's embarrassing. Especially when he'll already know the answer to the question he's asked so is just starting a new thread to have a moan.
Re: 888 Qualifiers 2018
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 10:11 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Jan 30, 2018 10:11 pm
Call Me God
number 6 wrote:
oh look, another thread having ago at toronto!

paronoia setting in? why not wait and see then have a moan


Fair enough....you'll welcome the new guys on the back of "smoke and mirror" and that's your prerogative.

Mind you, as a fan of the London Broncos, I would advise anyone remotely in favour of the North American outfit to toughen up, because there'll be loads of threads regarding favouritism towards the club, regardless of if there is any evidence or not. In the case of London there was never any evidence, but within a year and a bit Toronto have had more leg-ups than London, Wales and PSG got between them...like being allowed to play all their away games in a block, rather than being told to find another ground in North America. Maybe in a town like Hamilton or Boston, who Perez assures us are chomping at the bit........or could it be that the massive savings that their "sponsor" will achieve by not flying the wolfpack there and back every fortnight, combined with the savings in accommodation as most of their squad can be at home with their mums until July were just too good to resist for the BILLIONAIRE owner.

PrinterThe wrote:
I know, it's embarrassing. Especially when he'll already know the answer to the question he's asked so is just starting a new thread to have a moan.

So you know the answer do you, because I don't. They SHOULD be made to play one home one away as they SHOULD have been for the season....but until Adam Pearson and his buddies see what TV deal they bring, nobody will know.
Re: 888 Qualifiers 2018
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 10:24 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Tue Jan 30, 2018 10:24 pm
Call Me God wrote:
So you know the answer do you, because I don't. They SHOULD be made to play one home one away as they SHOULD have been for the season....but until Adam Pearson and his buddies see what TV deal they bring, nobody will know.


So you know all this stuff about Toronto you constantly complain about but you don't know how their fixtures were scheduled last year in the League 1 8's?

