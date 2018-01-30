WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FANTASTIC NEWS

FANTASTIC NEWS
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 7:58 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Jan 30, 2018 7:58 pm
http://www.rlif.com/article/8374/rugby-league-international-federation-obtain-gaisf-observer-status

The world governing body for Rugby League, The Rugby League International Federation, was granted Observer Status by GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations - formerly SportAccord) at its Council meeting held on January 24th 2018.

Observer Status gives the RLIF the right to attend the GAISF General Assembly and allows it to take advantage of the GAISF network to grow and develop. The GAISF Observer Status has been designed as the first step in the path towards fulfilment of all criteria required for GAISF membership.



RLIF Chief Executive Officer, David Collier OBE, has welcomed the recognition saying:



“We would like to thank the GAISF Council for their grant of Observer status for Rugby League, it will have a positive impact on the RLIF Membership around the globe. We currently have 71 member nations who will all now be able to progress relationships with their own national government and sports organisations. We look forward to taking up our position playing our part at the earliest opportunity."



Now we can hopefully press ahead in countries Like South Africa which IMHO are far better suited than pie in the sky Canada....

