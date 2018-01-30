WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch clark from cas

Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 7:30 pm
Posted by Faxnay on Tue Jan 30, 2018 7:30 pm
Faxnay Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm
Posts: 22
I have just seen the fev have sign mitch clark on loan from cas and he could be in the team to play us. Surely we should have first pick given we are duel reg partners.
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 8:21 pm
Posted by Mr Dog on Tue Jan 30, 2018 8:21 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 608
Location: Not there
Faxnay wrote:
It doesn't work like that.......
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:35 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Tue Jan 30, 2018 9:35 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2559
Location: Shuddersfield
What a mess.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

